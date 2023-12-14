Back

Cha Eun Woo to perform in S'pore on Apr. 13, 2024

Quite sure it'll last for more than 10 minutes.

Lee Wei Lin | December 14, 2023, 04:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Cha Eun Woo will be returning to Singapore as part of his fan meeting tour, "2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator".

The tour will kick off in Seoul on Feb. 17, and be held in cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Crowd magnet

During his past trips to Singapore, Cha has attracted large crowds at public events.

The singer-actor debuted as part of K-pop boy group Astro in 2016.

In 2017, his first drama "Hit The Top" was aired, and he has since acted in multiple series such as "True Beauty" and "A Good Day To Be A Dog".

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Cha Eunwoo's Instagram & X

S'porean man, 38, accused by dozens of taking over S$10 million for 'high return investments' over 4 years, at least 10 police reports made

The man admitted in an interview with Mothership that he told "one lie after another".

December 14, 2023, 04:14 PM

3 motorists, aged 20-71, charged with hit & run offences in Mar-Aug. 2023

Each motorist faced multiple charges for the accidents.

December 14, 2023, 03:09 PM

S'porean man, 38, allegedly drags ICA officer at Woodlands Checkpoint after 3/4 fuel tank rule not met

The driver was arrested and charged with performing a rash act causing the officer to suffer knee injuries.

December 14, 2023, 02:34 PM

Carousell listings for Covid-19 medals removed, PMO calls for awards to be treated with respect

Such medals must be handled in accordance with the spirit with which they were given, the PMO added.

December 14, 2023, 02:24 PM

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on 1st state visit to S’pore from Dec. 13-15, will meet President Tharman

A new orchid hybrid will be named after the sultan.

December 14, 2023, 11:43 AM

S'pore couple says they want to buy 7th property in Japan after they 'just closed' their '6th property in S'pore'

$$$

December 14, 2023, 11:08 AM

Gloves came off at 1st Indonesia presidential debate as candidates sparred over human rights, pollution & farmers' issues

The first of a five-part presidential election debate.

December 14, 2023, 10:57 AM

King of Prawn Noodles at Jurong Point suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Dec. 26, 2023.

December 14, 2023, 02:33 AM

Ya Kun Family Café at Jurong Point suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed until Dec. 26, 2023.

December 14, 2023, 02:22 AM

Pandas Jia Jia & Kai Kai taking a break from babymaking next year

Mother Jia Jia deserves a break.

December 14, 2023, 12:09 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.