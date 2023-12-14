Cha Eun Woo to perform in S'pore on Apr. 13, 2024

Cha Eun Woo will be returning to Singapore as part of his fan meeting tour, "2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator".
The tour will kick off in Seoul on Feb. 17, and be held in cities such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta.
[#차은우]— CHA EUN-WOO OFFICIAL (@CHAEUNWOO_offcl) December 14, 2023
CHA EUN-WOO
2024 Just One 10 Minute
[Mystery Elevator]
Tour Announcement#CHAEUNWOO #아스트로 #ASTRO#아로하 #AROHA #JUSTONE10MINUTE#MysteryElevator pic.twitter.com/AADLNzh5Py
Ticketing details have yet to be announced.
Crowd magnet
During his past trips to Singapore, Cha has attracted large crowds at public events.
The singer-actor debuted as part of K-pop boy group Astro in 2016.
In 2017, his first drama "Hit The Top" was aired, and he has since acted in multiple series such as "True Beauty" and "A Good Day To Be A Dog".
Top photos from Cha Eunwoo's Instagram & X
