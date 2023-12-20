Car drives on park connector at Paya Lebar like his grandfather's road

A car raised some heart rates when it drove onto a park connector in Singapore.

The area looked like a path near Paya Lebar MRT.

Car acting like bicycle

In a video taken by an eyewitness, the car was spotted driving slowly along the lane meant for pedestrians and cyclists.

The vehicle passed a couple of people.

A man on a bicycle decided to follow behind.

The cyclist's route was stalled momentarily as it tailed behind the slow-moving vehicle, which blocked almost the whole pavement.

One man seemed confused as he crossed the pavement in front of the car.

In one photo, a sign on a lamp post indicated that the area was under CCTV surveillance.

It was unclear whether or not the car had entered the park connector deliberately or had gotten lost.

Park connectors

The Park Connector Network (PCN) consists of over 300km of trails that link major parks and nature spots across the island.

Park connectors are mainly meant for people walking, jogging, and cycling.

Skateboards and rollerblades are also permitted, provided they abide by the stipulated speed limits.

This isn't the first time park connectors have been misused like this.

In 2022, a ComfortDelGro taxi was found trying to find its way out of the Ulu Pandan Park Connector Dover.

Another case in the same year saw a van driver jailed after he drove on a park connector.

He had fallen asleep at the wheel and ran a red light before mounting the kerb into the area, according to The Straits Times.

Instead of reversing back onto the road, he continued to drive along the path for 1.2km.

He pleaded guilty to endangering human life by driving in a rash manner and was slapped with six days' jail time and 15 months of driving disqualification.

Mothership has reached out to NParks for comment.

Related story

Top images via Mothership reader