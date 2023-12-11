3 buskers sing at Ang Mo Kio hawker centre, annoyed hawker calls police on them

Three buskers, who were performing at a hawker centre in Ang Mo Kio, while dressed in Christmas-themed garb, were reported to the police by a hawker who was purportedly annoyed with their performance.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on Dec. 8 at the Block 724 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 food centre.

Photos of the scene showed police personnel attending to three buskers wearing santa hats, while seated behind an electronic piano, speakers and a trolley with a cash box, all of which were decked out in fairy lights and Christmas motifs.

Some members of the public also reportedly assumed that one of the buskers was visually impaired as she had a walking stick in front of her.

Felt the buskers were too noisy and called police

When Shin Min visited the hawker centre on Saturday, Dec. 9, its reporter found out that a hawker had called the police as they felt that the buskers were too noisy.

One hawker, who did not want to be named, criticised the buskers for obstructing the space with their instruments.

The staff of a nearby phone shop also claimed the volume of the buskers' performance had made it difficult for hawkers to listen to the orders of their patrons, and that some of the hawkers were worried about how patrons might be deterred if they did not like the music, thereby affecting business.

The staff added that the buskers could have performed at a stage near the hawker centre.

The chairman of the hawkers' association for the hawker centre also told reporters on Dec. 10 that buskers are banned from performing within the premises.

Not all hawkers opposed the buskers

Not all of the hawkers opposed the buskers, however.

A 53-year-old employee of the drinks stall, surnamed Chen (transliteration from Mandarin), said the buskers were singing "slow songs" and that rather than irritating people, it would have helped them to relax.

"I don't understand why people called the police," he said.

Another hawker also thought that the buskers would not affect their business.

"Everyone is looking to make a living and it is difficult. There is no need to make things more difficult for the other party," the hawker said.

Chen was also quoted as saying that the buskers were licensed and usually performed near the hawker centre.

However, their performance on Dec. 8 was supposedly the first time they had done so within the premises, he added.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News