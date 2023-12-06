Bus collides with car at Punggol Road junction, boy, 12, conveyed conscious to hospital

An SBS Transit bus was seen colliding with another car after apparently crossing a red light at Punggol Road on Dec. 4.

What happened

In a video uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a car's front dashboard camera captured an SBS Transit bus appearing to move forward despite what looked like a red light, before colliding into a black car driving perpendicular to the bus.

The car's doors and windows were apparently damaged by the collision.

The accident took place at the crossroad of Compassvale Street and Punggol Road.

12-year-old conveyed conscious to hospital, police investigations ongoing

In response to queries by The Straits Times (ST), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a 12-year-old boy, who was seated in the black car, was conveyed conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Another person also suffered minor injuries from the accident, though they declined to be taken to the hospital.

An SBS Transit spokesperson said that the bus operator said that assistance is being provided to the injured car driver and passenger.

The company also “apologised to affected commuters and road users for the inconvenience caused”. Police investigations are also ongoing, according to ST.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante