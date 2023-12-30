Back

Man breaks windscreen wiper of parked car at Sofitel Sentosa in heavy rain

When confronted, the man reportedly said he "gently lifted the wiper".

Daniel Seow | December 30, 2023, 10:46 AM

A man was caught on dashcam footage damaging a car's windscreen wiper parked in Sentosa on Dec. 11.

A person, who is supposedly the owner of the car, then shared the clip to the "SG Road Vigilante" Facebook group.

The owner of the damaged car said that their two cars had been parked near to each other in the reserved lots at Sofitel Sentosa.

Breaks windscreen wiper in the rain

The video shared online on Dec. 29 showed a man in a red-and-blue shirt holding an umbrella in the pouring rain while approaching the car.

He first stopped at the left side of the car and reached out his hand. What he's done to the car at this point was not clearly shown in the video clip.

He then moved to the car's other side and yanked the right windscreen wiper forward. This was captured clearly on the dash cam footage.

Before leaving, he also forcefully whacked the right windscreen wiper with his hand.

GIF from SG Road Vigilante/ Facebook.

Still shots of the damaged wiper, with half of its blade broken clean off, were shared on "SG Road Vigilante" too.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.

Screenshot from SG Road Vigilante / Facebook.

Confrontation

According to the alleged victim, the man who damaged his car also parked illegally at the hotel's car park, taking up the space between two parking lots.

The alleged victim also claimed that there were a few witnesses who could identify the man as the culprit.

When the alleged victim confronted the accused eventually when the two parties met at the hotel's drop-off point, when the latter was loading items onto his car.

"He was non-apologetic and claims he just lifted the wiper," the owner of the damaged car said.

The alleged victim added that the accused only admitted to "gently touch the wiper" after the former threatened to lodge a police report.

What added to the alleged victim's frustration was the man's wife's reaction — she asked him "not to be vengeful" as that their religion advocates against vengeance.

Online users criticise "hooligan" behaviour

Online users were supportive of the alleged victim.

Some users criticised the accused's actions as vandalism or hooligan behaviour.

Another user opined that the cam car driver's decision to report this matter to the police was not an act of vengeance but justice.

Mothership has reached out to Sofitel Sentosa for comment.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

