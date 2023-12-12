Body of man, 20, found in East Coast Park waters

A body of a 20-year-old man was retrieved by the police from the waters off East Coast Park on Dec. 11.

The man is suspected to have drowned.

Two people were apparently missing at sea, and the other person was rescued.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning on Dec. 10 at about 7:10pm.

The body was retrieved from the waters on Dec 11.

The other person was rescued alive approximately 50m from the shore, the Singapore Civil Defence Force told Mothership.

SCDF was alerted to a water rescue incident along East Coast Park, near to East Coast Lagoon Food Centre at the same time the police was informed.

SCDF firefighters, Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), and marine vessels were deployed to search for two persons.

The person rescued was located at sea with the assistance of the Police Coast Guard.

The person was rescued to the shore and assessed by an SCDF paramedic, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing, but preliminary investigations suggest no apparent foul play.

In an image shared with Lianhe Zaobao by a reader, a blue police tent was erected on the beach.

Onlookers gathered behind the cordoned off area.

