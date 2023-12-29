Body of man, 60, found in state of decomposition in Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 flat

The body of a 60-year-old man was found in a state of decomposition in a flat in Ang Mo Kio.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the body was discovered at around 7:30am on Friday, Dec. 29 in a three-room flat at Block 208 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, six police officers had cordoned off the unit.

It was observed that there were blood stains outside the door of the unit.

A fluid was seen seeping from underneath the door to the stairs and into the drain.

A foul smell was also detected.

A neighbour, 25, said he last saw the deceased on Christmas Day, Dec. 25 riding his bicycle.

The neighbour also claimed that he had never seen anyone visit the man during festive seasons.

Prior to this, the deceased was seen in good health and was often out and about on his bicycle, but had suddenly lost weight in recent months.

The body of the deceased was taken away at about 11:40am.

The police told Shin Min that they were alerted to a case of an unnatural death at 7:30am on Friday.

A 60-year-old man was found unconscious lying at home and was later confirmed dead.

According to preliminary investigation, the police do not suspect foul play.

The case is under investigation.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News