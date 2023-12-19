Back

Jail for BMW driver who beat red light, causing death of sec school boy, 14, in Punggol

He has also been barred from holding or getting a driving license for 10 years after his release.

Daniel Seow | December 19, 2023, 12:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A BMW driver who ran a red light in Punggol and hit a 14-year-old boy, causing the latter to die, has been handed a two-year jail sentence.

The man, Firhan Aqil Mohamad Amran, 25, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 (Monday) to one count of dangerous driving causing death, according to The Straits Times (ST) and CNA.

He has also been barred from holding or obtaining a driving license for 10 years following his release from prison.

Victim was heading home from school

The accident which claimed the life of Secondary 2 student Adriel Choo happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at about 11:30am, near Sumang Walk in Punggol, ST reported.

The court heard that the victim had been heading home from school early as it was the examination period, so school hours had been shortened.

He stopped at a pedestrian crossing in Sumang Walk towards Sumang Link and waited for the traffic light signal for pedestrians to turn green before crossing.

For vehicles, the traffic light correspondingly indicated red, CNA reported.

Accused ran red light and hit victim, who succumbed to injuries

At this point, Firhan who was on his way to his father's home in a BMW, ran the red light.

His car collided with the boy and he immediately braked to a stop.

A woman who was crossing the road at the same time as the boy saw that the impact had flung him a distance away, ST reported.

Checking on the boy, the woman found him to be unresponsive and bleeding from his ears. She called for an ambulance.

Choo was taken unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and traumatic brain injury.

He died of pneumonia on Nov. 2, about three weeks after the accident.

Accused showed "genuine remorse": Defence

The defence, on behalf of the accused, asked for the minimum sentence of a two-year jail term and a 10-year driving ban.

The defence reasoned that Firhan had cooperated with the authorities during the investigations and showed "genuine remorse", CNA reported.

Firhan's lawyer termed it an "error of judgment" instead of a deliberate intention to beat the red light.

He said that the accused's attention had been drawn to the green traffic light signal at a major traffic junction ahead of the accident location, and so he believed he had the right of way to proceed, ST reported.

The defence added that the accused was not speeding at the time and had a clean driving record.

The lawyer additionally conveyed a message from the accused to the victim's family.

“Ultimately, (Firhan) recognises that there is nothing he can say or do that will ever be sufficient to make up for the tragic loss of (the victim's) life," the lawyer said.

“(He) sincerely apologises to the victim’s family and hopes that they will find closure.”

For dangerous driving causing death, Firhan could have been jailed for up to eight years and disqualified from driving.

Related articles:

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.

Man in Clementi confronts & films cat feeder, argues that feeding strays is illegal

The practice is not illegal, but some have concerns that irresponsible feeding might cause littering or increase the stray population.

December 19, 2023, 11:10 AM

S'pore renewable energy company investing over S$850 million to build battery plant in Japan

The company plans to establish a Japanese subsidiary as early as the first half of 2024.

December 19, 2023, 09:35 AM

Woman finds 'umbrella fishing hook' in frozen squid bought at Bukit Batok Sheng Siong

Sheng Siong apologised and refunded the customer.

December 18, 2023, 07:41 PM

S'pore Airlines non-stop flights to London’s Gatwick Airport to start in June 2024

Non-stop all the way to London.

December 18, 2023, 07:22 PM

Popular tourist spot 'Elephant Trunk Rock' in Taiwan loses its 'trunk'

Nature maketh, nature taketh.

December 18, 2023, 07:14 PM

3 women arrested for allegedly providing sexual services at Jurong East massage parlours

The police stepped in.

December 18, 2023, 06:25 PM

S’porean left banking to become prison officer, guides inmates to becoming better members of society

Captain of Lives, indeed.

December 18, 2023, 05:48 PM

Man charged for allegedly stealing S$31,000 from 3 passengers on S'pore-bound Scoot flight

He allegedly stole money in three different currencies.

December 18, 2023, 05:22 PM

Man, 57, jailed for injuring couple in Yishun while riding past them drunk on e-scooter

He accelerated to flee the scene upon being discovered by a group of teenagers.

December 18, 2023, 04:56 PM

New variant of luggage scam impersonating Changi Airport appears after S'pore police warns public about SIA version

The scam entices users with 'unattended luggage' that were being sold for prices as low as S$2.

December 18, 2023, 04:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.