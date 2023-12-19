Jail for BMW driver who beat red light, causing death of sec school boy, 14, in Punggol

A BMW driver who ran a red light in Punggol and hit a 14-year-old boy, causing the latter to die, has been handed a two-year jail sentence.

The man, Firhan Aqil Mohamad Amran, 25, pleaded guilty on Dec. 18 (Monday) to one count of dangerous driving causing death, according to The Straits Times (ST) and CNA.

He has also been barred from holding or obtaining a driving license for 10 years following his release from prison.

Victim was heading home from school

The accident which claimed the life of Secondary 2 student Adriel Choo happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at about 11:30am, near Sumang Walk in Punggol, ST reported.

The court heard that the victim had been heading home from school early as it was the examination period, so school hours had been shortened.

He stopped at a pedestrian crossing in Sumang Walk towards Sumang Link and waited for the traffic light signal for pedestrians to turn green before crossing.

For vehicles, the traffic light correspondingly indicated red, CNA reported.

Accused ran red light and hit victim, who succumbed to injuries

At this point, Firhan who was on his way to his father's home in a BMW, ran the red light.

His car collided with the boy and he immediately braked to a stop.

A woman who was crossing the road at the same time as the boy saw that the impact had flung him a distance away, ST reported.

Checking on the boy, the woman found him to be unresponsive and bleeding from his ears. She called for an ambulance.

Choo was taken unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and traumatic brain injury.

He died of pneumonia on Nov. 2, about three weeks after the accident.

Accused showed "genuine remorse": Defence

The defence, on behalf of the accused, asked for the minimum sentence of a two-year jail term and a 10-year driving ban.

The defence reasoned that Firhan had cooperated with the authorities during the investigations and showed "genuine remorse", CNA reported.

Firhan's lawyer termed it an "error of judgment" instead of a deliberate intention to beat the red light.

He said that the accused's attention had been drawn to the green traffic light signal at a major traffic junction ahead of the accident location, and so he believed he had the right of way to proceed, ST reported.

The defence added that the accused was not speeding at the time and had a clean driving record.

The lawyer additionally conveyed a message from the accused to the victim's family.

“Ultimately, (Firhan) recognises that there is nothing he can say or do that will ever be sufficient to make up for the tragic loss of (the victim's) life," the lawyer said.

“(He) sincerely apologises to the victim’s family and hopes that they will find closure.”

For dangerous driving causing death, Firhan could have been jailed for up to eight years and disqualified from driving.

