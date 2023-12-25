Back

Pulau Tekong cookhouse served penne carbonara & baked turkey pie for Christmas 2023

In a festive mood.

Alfie Kwa | December 25, 2023, 02:31 PM

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen shared what Basic Military Training (BMT) recruits in Pulau Tekong had for a Christmas meal on his Facebook page.

Christmas menu

Ng shared what was on the menu at BMT Centre (BMTC) on Dec. 22.

Image via Ng Eng Hen/FB.

The meal consisted of penne carbonara, chicken nuremberger sausage, french bean with corn, clear chicken broth soup, baked turkey pie, and a cookie chocolate snowball for dessert.

Comments

Many commenters reminisce about their time as a recruit.

One said: "I missed NS... less worries plus no need to spend so much on food hahaha. Still remember back in my time in Tekong my favourite menus are the ones with satay and western food."

Other commenters voiced how the food at the BMTC seems much nicer now.

A couple looked back on their time in BMT and spoke about wire noodles and rubbery bee hoon that they used to have when they were recruits.

