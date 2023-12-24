Back

Blackpink's Jennie establishes new label ODDATELIER

She will conduct her individual activities under ODDATELIER, and group activities under YG Entertainment.

Ruth Chai | December 24, 2023, 03:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

K-pop superstar and Blackpink member Jennie has established her own label, ODDATELIER.

This comes after all four members of Blackpink successfully renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities.

In an Instagram post on Dec. 24, Jennie posted a series of monochrome photos and a personal message in English and Korean.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

"This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received, " she wrote.

"I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, Blackpink," Jennie added.

ODDATELIER's Instagram page describes the label as "a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected."

The OA logo on some outfits being worn by people in Jennie's Instagram may suggest it is a clothing label of some kind.

The Instagram page also suggests that Jennie founded the company in November 2023.

Related stories

Top photo via jennierubyjane/Instagram

M'sian girl, 17, falls off Penang bridge after failing driving test, rescued 2 days later

She swam over to a nearby mangrove tree and called for help.

December 24, 2023, 02:22 PM

S'porean socialite Jamie Chua reveals Sentosa Cove home via house tour video

Fancy.

December 24, 2023, 12:52 PM

Shanmugam warns public of Instagram scam account impersonating him

The account has since been taken down from Instagram.

December 24, 2023, 11:54 AM

S'pore delivery rider gives a lift to tourist late for his cruise from side of road

"Wow, I became a taxi," Sharil quipped.

December 24, 2023, 10:37 AM

BlueSG customers left frustrated after they can't end their rentals, CEO 'sincerely apologises to those affected'

A few customers also shared their disappointing experiences with BlueSG's customer service on the matter.

December 23, 2023, 11:13 PM

New Year's countdown fireworks at 7 heartland locations in S'pore

More pew pews.

December 23, 2023, 07:54 PM

Man, 28, who drove against traffic & allegedly hit 2 vehicles along TPE did another hit-&-run at Lentor

Investigations are ongoing.

December 23, 2023, 07:21 PM

Firsthand: Wedding angbaos shouldn't have to 'cover cost'. As a recent bride, here's why.

The most joyous — and expensive — event in a Singaporean's life.

December 23, 2023, 07:15 PM

Car in drain at Whampoa reportedly an unmarked police vehicle, 2 people taken to hospital

A 63-year-old car driver is assisting in investigations.

December 23, 2023, 06:32 PM

3 people injured outside City Gate Mall after taxi careens onto sidewalk following collision with car

A car driver is assisting with investigations.

December 23, 2023, 06:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.