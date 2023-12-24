Blackpink's Jennie establishes new label ODDATELIER

K-pop superstar and Blackpink member Jennie has established her own label, ODDATELIER.

This comes after all four members of Blackpink successfully renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities.

In an Instagram post on Dec. 24, Jennie posted a series of monochrome photos and a personal message in English and Korean.

"This year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received, " she wrote.

"I'm also excited about what's to come, as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and of course, Blackpink," Jennie added.

ODDATELIER's Instagram page describes the label as "a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected."

The OA logo on some outfits being worn by people in Jennie's Instagram may suggest it is a clothing label of some kind.

The Instagram page also suggests that Jennie founded the company in November 2023.

Top photo via jennierubyjane/Instagram