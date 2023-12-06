Blackpink to continue group activities under YG Entertainment after contract renewal

Blackpink has extended its contract with YG Entertainment for group activities.

According to Korean news outlet Yonhap, the label shared that they will continue to manage music, concerts and promotional activities that involve all four members.

The quartet is made up of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé. Their respective contracts with YG expired in August 2023.

They added that they are still in the midst of "negotiating" with the members if the label will be involved in work that they do on their own.

Blackpink made their debut in 2016 with YG, and have gone on to become one of the biggest girl groups in K-Pop and arguably the entire music industry.

Their most recent visit to Singapore was in May, when they were here for their "Born Pink" concert tour.

On Sep. 21, Korean news outlet Sports Seoul reported that Rosé renewed her contract with YG.

However, it added that the other three members would not be staying with the label, but were in discussions with YG about the possibility of setting aside six months out of every year for group activities.

On Sep. 25, News1 claimed that Jennie and Jisoo have founded their respective companies that will manage their individual work.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Blackpink's Facebook