Gate sign warns M'sian about 'fierce dogs' but doggo greets her with gentle pats & licks instead

Plot twist.

Daniel Seow | December 01, 2023, 10:44 AM

A woman in Malaysia who encountered a warning sign about fierce dogs at a house was pleasantly surprised to find that the reality was quite different.

Instead of barking or growling at her, the "fierce dogs" greeted her affectionately at the gate.

She shared a clip of the hilarious incident on TikTok on Nov. 19.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 1 million views and more than 76,000 likes as of Nov. 30.

@puvaneswary1304 Uish nsb x kne ggt 🫣 #CapCut #dogsoftiktok #doglover #dogs #anjinglucu #cuteanimals #viralterkini #viralterbaru #terkini #viralvideos #animallover ♬ Laughing Funny - John Marindri

The "fierce dogs"

The TikTok user @Puvaneswary1304 is a police inspector in Perak, according to Malaysian media outlet World of Buzz.

She said that the dogs belong to a man who operates a roadside stall near her workplace.

She was visiting a friend during Deepavali when she came across the warning sign hanging at the gate of the man's house.

Screenshot from puvaneswary1304 on TikTok.

The sign in Malay "Awas: Anjing Garang" means "Beware: Fierce dogs" when translated into English.

When the woman neared the gate however,  she received a different kind of greeting than what was expected.

GIF from puvaneswary1304 on TikTok.

A black and brown-coloured dog stood on its hind legs and playfully stuck its paw out from the gate to touch the woman's hand.

Wagging its tail, the dog stuck out its head to lick at her fingers gently.

Another smaller brown puppy crouched behind the gate, looking curiously up at the woman.

Laughter could also be heard in the clip as it panned from the friendly dogs back to the gate's sign.

Online users react

Many TikTok users were understandably tickled by the contrast between the sign and the dogs' demeanour.

Someone suggested that perhaps the dogs were fierce when with their owner, but friendly with strangers.

Screenshot of comment via @puvaneswary1304/TikTok.

Another TikTok user said that the sign had been printed wrongly.

"It's supposed to say 'Beware of loving dogs'."

Screenshot of comment via @puvaneswary1304/TikTok.

Top image from @puvaneswary1304 on TikTok.

