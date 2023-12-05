Back

Traveller claims to have found a bedbug in S'pore Chinatown hostel, others say it's baby cockroach

She stayed in a self-check-in hostel with a private room in Chinatown as it was "not cheap" in Singapore.

Hannah Martens | December 05, 2023, 01:10 PM

A traveller in Singapore claimed to have encountered a bedbug while on a stay at a hostel in Chinatown.

The TikTok user Olivia shared a video on the social media platform in late November 2023, detailing the experience.

Describing it as "a traveller's worst nightmare", Olivia revealed that she stayed in a self-check-in hostel with a private room in Chinatown as it was "not cheap" in Singapore.

Hostels typically cost less than hotels.

She also added that she took the necessary precautions to prevent bedbugs from infesting her personal belongings.

She placed her bags as far away from the bed as possible, but the room was apparently too small to make much difference.

After that, she went out to explore for a couple of hours, and when she returned, she discovered the bug.

Bug crawling on the surface

When she returned to the room, she noticed something moving and saw it was a bug.

She caught the bug crawling on camera and took a few photos of it to send to her friends.

She also decided to google the bug she saw.

Screenshot via olivia_from_space/TikTok

She initially thought it was an ant, but after researching online, she said it was "definitely bedbugs".

She apparently came across a CNA article detailing that some Singapore pest control firms reported increased bedbug infestation.

One pest control company reported an increase in bedbug cases by around 40 per cent in the past two months, as per the CNA article.

This came after numerous reports of bedbug infestations in major cities like Paris and South Korea.

Immediately left the hostel

Olivia then immediately left the hostel and said in her captions that she could get a full refund for her accommodation.

"They gave me no details on if and how they were dealing with the issue," she added.

She went to a laundromat and threw her fabric belongings into a dryer at 60 degrees to "try and kill [the bedbugs]".

She also checked her bags thrice to ensure she found no bedbugs, and she apparently threw away some of her items, including her sneakers, because of the bedbugs.

Olivia then booked a flight out of Singapore and spent the rest of her time at the airport before she left the country.

@olivia_from_space Found bed bugs in a private room in a hostel in Singapore’s chinatown area. If you travelling to Sinapore, leave your bags outside of your hotel/hostel/airbnb and do a thorough check of the mattress and furniture before unpacking. If you suspect it, just leave. It’s not worth the trouble and potentially spreading it. I was able to get a full refund from my accommodations but they gave me no details on if and how they were dealing with the issue. #bedbugs #bedbugsinhotel #singapore #travelnightmare #bedbuginfestation ♬ original sound - Olivia

Unsure what kind of bug

Many expressed sympathy for Olivia's plight, agreeing that the situation was stressful and unfortunate.

Screenshot via olivia_from_space/TikTok

Cockroach?

However, some commenters pointed out that the bug she showed in her video may not have been a bedbug but could be a baby cockroach.

Screenshot via olivia_from_space/TikTok

Screenshot via olivia_from_space/TikTok

Others pointed out that as she travels a lot, she could have brought the bedbug with her unknowingly.

Screenshot via olivia_from_space/TikTok

Screenshot via olivia_from_space/TikTok

Screenshot via olivia_from_space/TikTok

Top photos via olivia_from_space/TikTok

