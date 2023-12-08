BBC presenter flips middle finger at start of live broadcast, says it was a 'silly joke' & apologises

A news anchor with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) found herself making the news when she was captured on camera giving the middle finger at the beginning of the BBC News programme on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

A clip of the mishap was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by user @ArchRose90.

This isn’t satire, an actual BBC News presenter got caught giving the middle finger live. Maryam Moshiri summing up the professionalism currently at the BBC. pic.twitter.com/QoJ4FT133J — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) December 7, 2023

Was a "private" and "silly" joke: Moshiri

The anchor in question is Maryam Moshiri, one of BBC News' chief presenters, who promptly issued an apology on X.

Hey everyone , yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery. I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one. When… — Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) December 7, 2023

Moshiri explained that she was "joking around" with her team before the show began, pretending to count down with her fingers.

"When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera," she said.

Expressing regret, Moshiri apologised to the viewers, emphasising that it was not her intention to "flip the bird" at anyone.

Her post has since been viewed 4.9 million times, with over 5,100 comments.

Comments rally in support of her

While some criticised her behaviour, labelling it as unprofessional, others rallied in support.

One commenter deemed it "hilarious" and suggested that there was no need for an apology, while another defended her, stating that it was evident she was sharing a moment of levity with her crew.

A supportive commenter also highlighted Moshiri's impressive ability to swiftly transition from joking around to delivering the news within seconds.

Top photo via X