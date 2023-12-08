Back

BBC presenter flips middle finger at start of live broadcast, says it was a 'silly joke' & apologises

She was joking around with her crew.

Khine Zin Htet | December 08, 2023, 05:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A news anchor with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) found herself making the news when she was captured on camera giving the middle finger at the beginning of the BBC News programme on Wednesday (Dec. 6).

A clip of the mishap was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by user @ArchRose90.

Was a "private" and "silly" joke: Moshiri

The anchor in question is Maryam Moshiri, one of BBC News' chief presenters, who promptly issued an apology on X.

Moshiri explained that she was "joking around" with her team before the show began, pretending to count down with her fingers.

"When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera," she said.

Expressing regret, Moshiri apologised to the viewers, emphasising that it was not her intention to "flip the bird" at anyone.

Her post has since been viewed 4.9 million times, with over 5,100 comments.

Comments rally in support of her

While some criticised her behaviour, labelling it as unprofessional, others rallied in support.

One commenter deemed it "hilarious" and suggested that there was no need for an apology, while another defended her, stating that it was evident she was sharing a moment of levity with her crew.

A supportive commenter also highlighted Moshiri's impressive ability to swiftly transition from joking around to delivering the news within seconds.

Top photo via X 

Alleged sexual assault at preschool: Around 15 parents gathered to demand answers from principal

Some parents did not send their children to school in the past two days.

December 08, 2023, 05:20 PM

S'pore man reports theft of 'IT gadgets' from warehouse, fined S$8,500 for selling vape products

He has yet to pay the fine, and will have to serve 17 days' jail if he's unable to do so.

December 08, 2023, 04:34 PM

S'pore artists Jasmine Sokko & RRILEY to open for Coldplay S'pore concerts in 2024

Indonesian act Jinan Laetitia will also be part of the opening act.

December 08, 2023, 04:29 PM

Serangoon coffee shop sold for S$40.5 million

Stall owners are reportedly undecided on whether to stay or leave.

December 08, 2023, 04:18 PM

Person, 47, seen in video prying open MRT train doors, charged with public nuisance

In photos circulated online, a person could be seen lying on the ground at Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

December 08, 2023, 03:50 PM

McDonald's S'pore launches mini versions of food & tools so you can make your own Happy Meal

The child in me is pleased.

December 08, 2023, 02:59 PM

Car purportedly parks & blocks traffic at Circular Road for 30 mins, member of public confronts driver

Smh.

December 08, 2023, 02:36 PM

Anderson Serangoon JC students spray paint AMK campus with graffiti to bid farewell

A new campus will be built at where the old one currently stands.

December 08, 2023, 01:39 PM

Here's how you can explore Holland Village's latest mall while unlocking great deals

The hood has levelled up.

December 08, 2023, 12:30 PM

S'pore man who sued woman for S$3 million after she rejected him gets 5 new charges for cheating

Kawshigan and his co-conspirators cheated the victims out of S$990 to S$12,000 for sealed fake Macbooks he sold on Caurosell.

December 08, 2023, 12:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.