Car skids along Bartley Road: 2 men, aged 40 & 41, investigated for drug-related offences

Two men involved in an accident along Bartley Road on Dec. 9 morning were subsequently being investigated for suspected drug-related and traffic-related offences.

The police said a 40-year-old male car driver and his 41-year-old male passenger were being investigated, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident along Bartley Road towards Braddell Road at 7:55am.

The car was believed to have skidded.

The accident caused a jam along the road.

Two men were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF said.

A black car appeared to have hit a road curb.

A photo showed at least one rear tire punctured.

Two men were seen questioned by several police officers, according to an eyewitness.

At least one of the car's occupants was seated by the curb when attended to by the authorities at the scene.

A police car, two traffic police motorcycles, a SCDF fire truck and an ambulance were at the scene.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News