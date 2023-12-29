Back

Bangkok's controversial gargoyle-like statue removed after S$50,000 fine

The statue has been the subject of accusations and complaints in its short stint in front of the Bazaar Hotel.

Tan Min-Wei | December 29, 2023, 03:00 PM

A gargoyle-like statue erected in front of the Bazaar Hotel on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok, Thailand has been moved after months of complaints and a 1.3 million baht (S$50,000) fine.

Removal and fine

The statue was first placed in front of the Bazaar Hotel in August 2023, on a plot of land initially leased to the statue’s owner by the State Railway of Thailand.

The four meter tall statue is of Khru Kai Kaeo, a half-human, half-bird being with red eyes, gold fangs, and red talons; and was said by some devotees to be a God of Wealth.

The statue, however, has now been removed from the front of the Bazaar Hotel, after many complaints by passers by to Bangkok’s city authorities, according to the Bangkok Post.

The operator of the Bazaar Hotel, Suan Lum Night Bazaar Ratchadaphisek Co, has been made to pay a fine of 1.3 million Baht (S$50,000) for violating the city’s “building control act”.

It has also now moved the statue off the plot of land at the front of the hotel, and has placed it under wraps behind the hotel.

It is currently waiting for its owner, reported by the Bangkok Post to be Khrukaikaew Co., to pick it up.

The Post further reported that five monks had been engaged to perform a religious rite prior to the statue’s removal, but the rite was interrupted when the CEO of the company that owned the statue arrived to dispute its removal.

However, he was unable to prevent its removal.

According to The Nation, the space will now be converted into an activity area for guests of the hotel.

Controversial addition

The statue had been controversial with religious groups in Buddhist-majority Thailand.

In Aug. 2023 when the statue was installed, a group calling itself the "Council of Artists Promoting Buddhism" had called for the removal of the statue.

The council claimed that the statue promoted “devil worship” and its unsettling appearance “disturbed passersby”.

The statue has been subject to accusations of animal sacrifice in exchange for monetary gain, although devotees had previously insisted that there was no truth to such speculation.

The deity Khru Kai Kaeo’s origin is disputed, with some claiming that he was a religious teacher, or a creation of a monk from the north of Thailand.

A historian speaking to Thai PBS claimed that the deity was a replica of European statues and gargoyles that decorated European castles and churches.

Regardless of origin, it appears that the statue has outstayed its welcome, and will need to find a new home, less than half a year after it was installed.

One of the more mundane controversies awaits is the physical action of its removal.

The statue is so large that it could not easily fit under the various overpasses that are in the area. This appears to be a common problem, with another statue meant to be installed nearby facing similar difficulties in Nov. 2023.

Top image via 泰国佛牌收藏家小李/Facebook & The Nation/X

