Australian, 30, jailed 6 months for making false bomb threat on SG-Perth Scoot flight, suffered schizophrenia relapse

An Australian man, who made a false bomb threat while on a Scoot flight from Singapore to Perth in October 2023, was sentenced on Dec. 22 to six months' jail for making a false bomb threat to cabin crew members on board the flight, according to CNA.

The court ruled that Hawkins Kevin Francis, 30, was suffering from a relapse of schizophrenia coupled with an episode of major depressive disorder at the time of the incident.

False 'I have a bomb' hoax

Francis was a passenger onboard a Scoot flight TR16 on Oct. 12.

He and his wife were travelling from Phuket to Perth, and transiting in Singapore.

The plane, which departed Changi Airport at 4:11pm, was mid-flight when he told several cabin crew members about 20 minutes later, "I have a bomb".

What he said forced the flight to turn back around an hour after departing Changi Airport.

The plane was escorted by two F-15SG fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force on its return to Singapore.

When the plane landed at Changi Airport, the bomb threat was subsequently found to be false after investigations were conducted.

Found to be suffering from schizophrenia & depression

Francis was remanded for psychiatric assessment at the Institute of Mental Health in Singapore.

He was found to have suffered a relapse of schizophrenia, together with an episode of major depressive disorder around the time of the offence.

Despite these, Francis was judged to be sound and fit to plead guilty in court.

During the court hearing, the prosecutor asked the court for an imprisonment term of four to six months.

Explaining her reasons, she said bomb hoaxes were “pernicious” due to present circumstances, and it was difficult to determine whether a bomb threat was genuine.

Substantial resources were also deployed, including two fighter jets, officers from the Airport Police Division, and Special Operations Command’s K-9 Unit, to deal with the perceived threat, she added.

She also told the court that significant disruptions were likely caused to the passengers.

Believed plane would crash while boarding Scoot flight

On the other hand, Francis’s defence lawyer argued for a jail sentence of four months, adding that his client did not suffer from any relapse of schizophrenia after his previous hospitalisation in 2019.

However, his relapse began when Francis began hearing a repetitive voice telling him to divorce his wife during his holiday to Phuket when he was with her, according to his lawyer.

While boarding the Scoot flight, the lawyer said his client believed the plane would crash.

Francis also thought that the passengers were looking at him suspiciously and speaking about him, the lawyer added.

In addition, Francis told the lawyer that he wanted to be arrested after landing in Perth to avoid facing his “social problems”, but did not expect the plane to return to Singapore.

He knew what he was doing: Judge

In the judgement, District judge Elton Tan said such a bomb hoax was “expensive and wasteful”, and caused “considerable disruptions to the lives of innocent parties”.

However, the judge accepted Francis’s plea of guilt, and that Francis was suffering from mental disorders, which contributed to his offence.

Citing a psychiatric report, the judge said: “He did not know at the time the extent of the inconvenience he would cause.”

Despite his mental disorders, the judge took note that Francis still knew what he was doing.

Francis also told the court that he knew he did not have a bomb.

He pleaded guilty to one count of making a false bomb threat to cabin crew members on board the flight, an offence under the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations.

His jail sentence of six months was backdated to his first day of remand in October.

