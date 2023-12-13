Prepare tissue paper: Aussie hunks lose their shirts & pants in R18 show at RWS on Dec. 17

For one night only, it will be raining men in Singapore when Thunder from Down Under comes to perform.

The 100 per cent Australian male revue – a group of handsome hunks dancing to a sexy choreography – is fresh from Las Vegas, U.S.A., stopping in Singapore for one night only.

On Dec. 17, 2023, the troupe will perform live at the Resorts World Ballroom.

The air in the ballroom will be thick with tension and estrogen, the atmosphere smoky and fiery when the guys take the stage for their routine.

You can expect shirts and pants to be ripped off, cowboy hats to be waved, rock-hard pecs, hip thrusting and gyrating, movements that can leave you hot and bothered in your seat.

Don’t forget to keep some tissue paper handy, as the heat radiating off the boys could leave you dripping wet.

These blokes are also more than just performing for a titillating crowd.

There will be interactions with the audience where some members may even be lucky enough to join them on stage.

It is a night to lose your inhibitions and let your wild side run free as gorgeous men dance for your entertainment.

Meet and greet with the boys

The fun doesn’t end when the guys get off the stage.

You can get up close and personal with the dancers without their shirts and even get a photo with them on stage.

For S$40 per head per photo, you can choose between two groups of men and get a picture and an autograph book for the autographs of the blokes in the group to keep.

If you need to quench your thirst, tickets for the hottest show with the hottest guys are available from S$128.

There is also a 12.12 promotion where you can enjoy 12 per cent off tickets for all categories.

If you and your bestie are looking to get right up close and personal with the boys, there is also a one-for-one sale on all category one tickets from now till Dec. 17.

Don’t walk, run to get your tickets here.

This article by Thunder From Down Under made the writer feel the heat.

Top photos via Thunder From Down Under