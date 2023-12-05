K-pop singer Amber Liu to perform in S'pore on Mar. 20, 2024, tickets from S$88

K-pop singer Amber Liu will be making a stop in Singapore on Mar. 20, 2024 as part of her "No More Sad Songs" World Tour.
A former member of South Korean girl group f(x), she debuted as a solo artist in 2015.
She released her debut EP, "Beautiful", in 2015.
Ticket prices
Tickets will be available via presale on Dec. 7 and general sale on Dec. 8.
They will be priced at between S$88 to S$308, excluding booking fees.
Here is the seat map:
Live Nation presale: Dec. 7, 2pm to 11:59pm via www.livenation.sg
General sale: Dec. 8, 2pm via Ticketmaster ticketing channels
