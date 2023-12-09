AirAsia throws in-flight surprise party with DJ & glow sticks, baby wearing earmuffs joins in

Passengers on board an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Bali on Dec. 6 were treated to some extraordinary inflight entertainment.

In a TikTok video posted by the budget airline, travellers and crew alike were seen partying it up in the air.

Flying high

The clip featured snippets of what appeared to have been a wild ride.

LED light props were distributed to the passengers, who somehow managed to rave while remaining seated.

An AirAsia rep told Mothership that passengers were not told about the surprise in advance, and each received a party kit which included eye masks, earplugs, transparent tote bags and glow sticks.

Crew members stood between the aisles and acted as hype men.

The airline even brought a taste of Malaysian nightlife up into the air with the DJ duo BATE.

A video taken by a passenger showed a male crew member introducing the artistes to hoots and cheers from the plane.

Then the lights dimmed and the merriment ensued.

Even a baby onboard was vibing.

Happy birthday

For those confused, this shindig was to celebrate AirAsia's 22nd birthday.

As part of the celebration, passengers on the flight participated in a quiz, and those who got the answer right were given return flight tickets.

On Nov. 28, the airline announced via its website that it was offering a 22 per cent discount on all of its flights for people travelling between Jan. 8 to Sep. 30, 2024.

This isn't the first time AirAsia has thrown a party in the air, either.

The airline's first of such parties was hosted last year to commemorate its 21st anniversary, 700 million guests flown, and the resumption of international travel after the pandemic.

Top images via @flyairasia/TikTok

