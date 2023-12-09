Back

AirAsia throws in-flight surprise party with DJ & glow sticks, baby wearing earmuffs joins in

Might have disrupted some plans to nap.

Julia Yee | December 09, 2023, 02:21 PM

Passengers on board an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Bali on Dec. 6 were treated to some extraordinary inflight entertainment.

In a TikTok video posted by the budget airline, travellers and crew alike were seen partying it up in the air.

Gif via @flyairasia/TikTok

Flying high

The clip featured snippets of what appeared to have been a wild ride.

LED light props were distributed to the passengers, who somehow managed to rave while remaining seated.

An AirAsia rep told Mothership that passengers were not told about the surprise in advance, and each received a party kit which included eye masks, earplugs, transparent tote bags and glow sticks.

Gif via @flyairasia/TikTok

Crew members stood between the aisles and acted as hype men.

Image via @flyairasia/TikTok

The airline even brought a taste of Malaysian nightlife up into the air with the DJ duo BATE.

Image via @flyairasia/TikTok

A video taken by a passenger showed a male crew member introducing the artistes to hoots and cheers from the plane.

Image via @shelenning/TikTok

Then the lights dimmed and the merriment ensued.

Even a baby onboard was vibing.

Gif via @shelenning/TikTok

Happy birthday

For those confused, this shindig was to celebrate AirAsia's 22nd birthday.

As part of the celebration, passengers on the flight participated in a quiz, and those who got the answer right were given return flight tickets.

On Nov. 28, the airline announced via its website that it was offering a 22 per cent discount on all of its flights for people travelling between Jan. 8 to Sep. 30, 2024.

This isn't the first time AirAsia has thrown a party in the air, either.

The airline's first of such parties was hosted last year to commemorate its 21st anniversary, 700 million guests flown, and the resumption of international travel after the pandemic.

&t=25s

Top images via @flyairasia/TikTok

