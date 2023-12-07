Body of man, 53, found dead alone in Sengkang home after neighbour delivering food noticed smell

A 53-year-old man was found dead in his flat at 443B Fernvale Road, Sengkang, alone on Dec. 6, 2023.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man was only discovered after a neighbour volunteered to deliver food to the man, only to find no one had taken previous meals left behind.

The neighbour called the police around 10:35am when a smell was noticed coming from the man's apartment.

Deceased moved in 11 years ago, was in and out of the hospital

The deceased's neighbour spoke to Shin Min and shared that the man had moved in around 11 years ago.

During that time, he was in and out of the hospital due to medical appointments.

As such, some volunteers would come to deliver meals.

However, when the man did not collect his food, she did not notice it.

She shared that she noticed the smell a week ago while in her kitchen, but did not think it was a decomposing body.

She went to report the smell to the town council when it became stronger, and no one answered the door when she knocked on it.

She was advised to alert the police, and that was when it was discovered that the man had already passed away for a few days.

The deceased had two relatives who would visit, and the neighbour did have their contacts, but when she changed phones, she lost them.

