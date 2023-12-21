S'pore woman orders S$2,850 porcelain tile for renovations, contractors leave it at roadside for 3 days

A customer who ordered a porcelain tile worth S$2,850 was told by her renovation company that it was too big to fit in her lift.

Instead, the tile in question was left at the roadside outside her condominium, braving the weather for three days before it was collected.

The customer, Chong, 35, complained to Mothership about the firm's "irresponsible" service, and claimed that she received complaints from residents about illegal dumping.

In response, the firm said it was "standard practice" to leave construction items at the roadside for collection.

It also apologised for "scheduling issues" that resulted in the tile's collection being delayed.

Left at a "holding area"

Chong, a homeowner at The Florence Residences in Hougang, had engaged interior design firm Rezt + Relax for her renovations, which began on Nov. 10.

She ordered a porcelain tile with a marbled design, costing S$2850, for a feature wall.

The firm arranged for it to be cut to fit the lift, but when it was delivered on Dec. 12, the dimensions were too big.

She was told workers left it at a "holding area" so it could be collected for modifications to be made.

That same night, Chong and her husband visited the condominium to check where the tile was.

They combed the carpark at Basement 2 — where some workers would offload construction materials — but the tile was nowhere to be found.

The next day, Chong was provided this picture showing the tile's location:

Chong was horrified.

"We paid S$2,850 for that tile and without our permission, they just left it unattended just like that," she shared.

A resident volunteer at the condominium supposedly contacted Chong to raise his concerns that she might be fined for illegal dumping.

Collected three days later from roadside

Chong pressed the firm for when it would be collected, but was told it would be arranged separately by the tiling company, Hafary.

Two days later, however, Chong claimed Hafary told her no such arrangement had been made.

She also found that the tile was still there.

It apparently did not have any canvas or other protection to shield it from the elements.

Shocked, Chong removed her address, which was still displayed on the tile.

After informing the interior design firm about it, it was collected the next day.

"We expected better service": Customer

Chong claimed the tile looked "faded" after it was exposed to the sun and rain.

She also complained that her address had been exposed to the public, causing her "shame" and putting her at risk of being fined by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

NEA has previously issued fines for cases of illegally dumping waste, such as contractors discarding furniture and renovation debris at secluded roads.

Though the interior design firm has since offered to replace the tile, Chong said she expected "better service" from them.

"Initially, we thought by engaging such a reputable company, the renovation process would be a breeze for us, but unfortunately the experience was horrendous," she shared.

Standard practice to leave items by roadside for collection: Contractor

Wilson Teh, executive director of Rezt + Relax, told Mothership that it was a "mistake" on the part of the firm.

Teh said the firm got the measurements of the tile wrong, so it was not able to fit in the lift and needed to be modified.

He also said that there were some "scheduling issues" on the tiling company Hafary's side, so they were not able to collect the tile earlier.

However, he contended that it is "standard practice" for construction items to be left at the roadside for collection.

Pictures shared by Teh on Dec. 20 showed that other contractors had left construction supplies by the roadside outside Chong's condominium.

"Usually, machinery like cranes or other tools would be used by drivers to retrieve the items from the roadside," he said.

When asked if such parcels could be moved into a holding area inside the residence upon the customer's request, Teh said that this would be "inconvenient".

Not considered illegal dumping: Contractor

Teh maintained that even if left on the roadside, the tile could withstand the sun or rain without being damaged.

He asserted that this did not constitute "illegal dumping" and said that classification would apply for bulkier materials like ceiling panels.

As to why the customer's address was labelled on the tile, Teh clarified that this practice is used to identify parcels for collection.

"We have since apologised to the customer and reached an agreement to replace the tile free of charge," he said.

Items have to be accessible by lorry crane for collection: Tiling company

In a statement by Hafary, a spokesperson from the tiling company noted that for collection of returned items, it would take an average of around three to four days.

"In this case, it might be longer as we need to deploy a larger lorry with a crane. It has to be accessible by the lorry crane for collection," the spokesperson added.

The company also said that its ceramic tiles, including the tile Chong ordered, are manufactured in Italy to the highest quality.

"Ceramic tiles are durable and designed to withstand various conditions. They will not have any issues within the return collection time," the spokesperson said.

Top image courtesy of Chong.