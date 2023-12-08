176 persons, aged 18-51, caught at ZoukOut 2023 for possessing e-vaporisers

176 individuals between the ages of 18 and 51 years old were caught at ZoukOut 2023 for possessing e-vaporisers, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced in a Dec. 8 press release.

The offenders were caught at the dance music festival, held at Siloso Beach, Sentosa on Dec. 2 and 3.

The operation is part of the agency's efforts to enforce the prohibition against e-vaporisers in Singapore.

The offenders will be fined. All e-vaporisers were seized and confiscated.

Illegal to possess, use, or purchase e-vaporisers

HSA reminded members of the public that the possession, use, or purchase of e-vaporisers is illegal and carries a maximum fine of S$2,000.

Additionally, HSA will not hesitate to take "stern enforcement actions" on those who conduct illegal activities, such as peddling of prohibited e-vaporisers to members of the public.

Those who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact HSA's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 between 9am and 5:30pm from Monday to Friday.

Top images via @KROMI/Xiaohongshu & Unsplash