Youths seen spitting & throwing dirty water on man lying down at HDB void deck

A video of youths spitting and throwing dirty water and various items at a man lying down at an HDB void deck has been circulating on social media.

The 1-minute video, posted by @sgfollowsall, showed the youths walking to a corner under the HDB block to throw items and spit on an unidentified man.

The man appeared to be lying motionlessly in a corner and did not respond to the youth's actions.

The time and date the video was filmed could not be determined.

Tree branches, dirty water and spit

The video started with a group of male youths carrying their bikes to an unidentified location.

It then showed one boy throwing a cluster of wooden branches to a corner of an HDB block where the man was occupying.

They then ran away from the scene in glee.

Similar actions were repeated throughout the video.

At one point, one of the youths silently counted down with his fingers before throwing a bucket of dirty water at the man.

Another part showed the same boy placing a mattress on top of the man before slowly walking around him to spit on the man's foot.

A video filmed from a distance showed two boys throwing a red bucket and an unidentified item into the corner before running away.

The man is then shown to have awoken before sitting upright.

Man purportedly homeless

Shin Min Daily News visited the purported incident location, and a resident told the reporter a homeless man often slept under the HDB block.

The resident, 67, said the man never bothered the residents there but is unsure if the man is the man being bullied in the video.

The reporter observed that a wooden mat was left in the area.

