Lawrence Wong does 'show off outfit' TikTok video spontaneously with resident at Deepavali lunch party in Yew Tee

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is no stranger to TikTok.

On Nov. 18, he made an appearance on a fellow TikTok user's channel, whereby the pair struck poses to showcase their outfits during a Deepavali lunch in the home of a Yew Tee resident.

The gathering was initially meant to take place at a common area, but the resident had offered to host the event at their place instead.

A spontaneous request from resident

As the Member of Parliament (MP) for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Wong often drops by the area for a visit, the TikTok user called Nisha told Mothership.

Nisha is also a resident within Wong's ward.

According to her, Wong shows up "almost every year for multiple occasions", such as Chinese New Year, Deepavali, and even Halloween.

When Nisha spotted Wong at the party, she decided to take the opportunity to create some content with him.

"I just said I love [his] TikToks and I [wanted] to do one with him," she said.

When Wong asked her what she had in mind, she proposed that they simply "show off [their] outfits".

He was down for it.

Smiling, the minister struck a pose and stood back-to-back with Nisha.

For their next pose, they did the same thing but facing each other.

"We didn't have to rehearse at all, I just showed him the steps once and he got it," Nisha recalled.

Wong's willingness to ride the waves of Gen Z trends earned him praises in the comments.

"Didn't know he chill like that," Nisha wrote in her video's caption.

Stayed for a while

After making the TikTok video, Wong mingled with the rest of the guests.

He also stayed to watch some of the performances put on by the residents, such as the home owner's daughter playing a song on the Veena — a traditional Indian instrument — and another neighbour singing.

Although Wong had to "rush off" after that, his attendance was appreciated.

"We're touched that he [still made] time to come down this year to celebrate with us," Nisha said.

Top images via @ur.fat.mom/TikTok