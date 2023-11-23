Car hits mum & daughter at Woodlands Ave 5 junction on Monday, another car hits elderly woman at same junction on Wednesday

A mother and daughter were hit by a car along Woodlands Avenue 5 on Monday, Nov. 20.

An elderly woman was also struck by a car at the same intersection two days later on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to Shin Min Daily News, both accidents took place at around 11am on the respective days.

Videos of incidents

The first incident involving a mother and her daughter, who was in school uniform, was caught on video.

As seen in the video, both the pedestrians were briefly seen hit by a blue car travelling straight and were thrown onto the bonnet.

It is not clear who had the right of way.

Both of them were reported to have suffered from head injuries and were conveyed to the hospital.

Second accident witnessed first-hand by reporter

When a Shin Min reporter visited the intersection on Wednesday, two days after the accident involving the mother and daughter, another accident involving an elderly woman occurred and was witnessed first-hand by the reporter.

The aftermath of the accident was caught on video.

A police van and an ambulance were at the scene.

Shin Min reported that its reporter stayed on the scene to comfort the victim and called the police for assistance.

A male driver, believed to be in his 60s, got out of the car and apologised profusely to the elderly woman, who was pointing to her back following the collision.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante & Shin Min Daily News