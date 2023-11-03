Back

Commuter encounters woman with feet up on S'pore bus, thinks she's same person arrested previously

The commuter claimed the woman could be observed talking to herself.

Khine Zin Htet | November 03, 2023, 06:57 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A commuter tipped Mothership off after bumping into a woman who had her feet up on the bus.

In a video sent to Mothership, the fellow commuter could be seen putting a sock-clad foot against the window of the bus and the other foot on the seat opposite.

Gif from Mothership reader

The woman bore an uncanny resemblance to the woman who was previously arrested for public nuisance in late October, after she refused to remove her feet from a grab pole on a public bus and could be seen arguing with the bus captain.

In both cases, the commuter was seen wearing a visor.

There were some bags placed on the seat opposite in this latest incident.

Woman was allegedly talking to herself

The reader, who provided the tip-off and wanted to remain anonymous, said she spotted the visor-wearing woman boarding bus service 190 along Teck Whye Avenue on Nov. 3 at around 7:45am.

When she alighted from the bus, she said she told the driver about the woman who had her legs up.

The reader also claimed that she observed that the woman appeared to have been talking to herself.

"Mental health is under-addressed here in Singapore," she said to Mothership, and expressed her hope that the woman will be able to get prompt treatment if she requires it.

When contacted by Mothership, Deputy Managing Director of SMRT Buses, Vincent Gay, said that their bus captains "do their best to advise commuters who behave in an inconsiderate and unruly manner, to be cooperative so that other commuters can enjoy a comfortable ride".

Bus captains can seek assistance from the police through their Bus Operations Control Centre, usually as a last resort when managing commuters who remain uncooperative.

"We seek the patience and understanding of everyone to play their part in contributing towards safe and comfortable journeys,” he added.

Woman in previous case arrested for public nuisance

The 50-year-old woman was previously arrested for public nuisance after she refused to put her feet down from the grab pole on an SBS bus.

In the incident that happened last month, the female commuter had initially rested her legs on the seats opposite her.

The bus driver went over to point out a sticker indicating that resting one's legs on bus seats is not allowed.

Instead of complying, the woman then put her feet up on the grab pole instead. The bus driver then called the police and other passengers on the bus had to alight and take another bus.

Photo via @bbshidah/ Tiktok

An SBS Transit spokesperson told Mothership that it encourages passengers to be "gracious and considerate" as this contributes towards making journeys pleasant on public transport.

"Our bus captains are trained in handling incidents on board and they are guided by standard operating procedures. Whenever they are aware of or alerted to a situation, our bus captains will advise the passenger to stop the act immediately.

If the passenger refuses to cooperate, they will contact our operations control centre to report the incident and seek guidance on the course of action to take. This can unfortunately cause delay to the journeys."

Top photos from Mothership reader

Scoot apologises after 2021 video of its staff scolding passenger whose child jumped on seat trends in 2023

The airline acknowledged that the staff could have handled the situation better.

November 04, 2023, 01:08 PM

Grab M'sia says it stands with 'humanity’ after M'sians threaten to boycott for posts by CEO's wife

Grab emphasised that the company "stands on the side of humanity and hopes for peace and a ceasefire".

November 04, 2023, 12:31 PM

Changi Festive Village 2023: 5m snow slides, candy-themed go-kart & carnival games

Festive fun.

November 04, 2023, 10:38 AM

Ex-prison officer who lost finger movement & was paralysed after car accident wins table tennis bronze medal at Para Games

She is now a mouth painter at ART:DIS and the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists.

November 04, 2023, 10:30 AM

M'sian in Cameron Highlands orders tom yum, kangkong belacan, fried egg & drinks, shocked at S$24 bill

He vowed never to return there again.

November 04, 2023, 09:24 AM

Kenneth Jeyaretnam issued 5th POFMA order over claims on reserves, Ridout road, HDB prices & healthcare expenditure

He is required to publish the correction notice on his blog and social media platforms.

November 03, 2023, 07:05 PM

CNB arrests 5 youths, seizes cannabis, Ice, heroin & other drugs worth S$500,000

Four men and one woman were arrested.

November 03, 2023, 06:41 PM

S'pore Traffic Police to get 19 new electric cars in 2024

The TP launched a tender in 2022 for a fleet of 19 EVs to replace ageing highway patrol vehicles in its fleet, which include their BMW, Subaru and Volvo models. 

November 03, 2023, 05:56 PM

Bedok youth festival to give away Taylor Swift concert ticket in Nov. 4 lucky draw

All the best.

November 03, 2023, 04:43 PM

Jurong Town Hall Bus Interchange opens on Nov. 26 with new bus service 870 to Tengah

The new interchange will complement Jurong East MRT Station and Jurong East Bus Interchange.

November 03, 2023, 04:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.