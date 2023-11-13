Back

SIA staff, 33, arrested in Japan for allegedly stealing items worth S$94 & biting security officer's arm

The incident took place on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.

Winnie Li | November 13, 2023, 04:17 PM

A female flight attendant who works for Singapore Airlines was arrested in Narita, Japan, for allegedly stealing items worth 10,538 yen (S$94.45) from a local shopping mall.

She also purportedly bit the left forearm of a 51-year-old male security officer who tried to stop her from escaping.

According to Japanese news outlet Chibanippo, the incident took place on the morning of Nov. 6, 2023.

The 33-year-old woman, surnamed Bai (transliteration from Japanese), was accused of shoplifting six items, which included bath towels.

However, Bai denied the charges brought against her, stating that she was going to pay the bills later.

She also claimed that she only bit the security officer because she wanted him to let go of her neck after he pinned her down, reported Fuji News Network.

Statements from SIA & MFA

A Singapore Airlines spokesperson confirmed with Mothership that one of its staff members was arrested in Japan.

However, the airline was unable to provide further comment as the matter is currently under investigation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also told The Straits Times that it is providing consular assistance to the Singaporean concerned in accordance with Japanese laws.

