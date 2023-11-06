ERP 2.0 less costly & more 'agile': Why ERP upgraded instead of building more gantries

It is less costly to replace the current Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system with ERP 2.0 compared to extending the existing system, said Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Transport (MOT), in response to questions posed by multiple Members of Parliament (MPs) on Nov. 6, 2023.

The current ERP system started in 1998, Khor said, which means that the current system has been implemented for 25 years to mitigate traffic congestion.

The ERP, she added, is reaching the end of its operational lifespan, and running an ageing system will not be cost-effective.

Using the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology, The Land Transport Authority (LTA) assessed that it is less costly to replace the current ERP system with ERP 2.0 compared to extending the existing system.

"ERP 2.0 is planned with long-term use in mind," said Khor, adding that the new system is based on open standards and modular design, which allow for future upgrades that will keep EP 2.0 relevant and up to date.

The new system will also allow LTA to be "more agile" in managing congestion by having valuable insights into traffic conditions. LTA will be able to make quicker interventions without the need to build costly physical gantries in Singapore's landscape.

How motorists will be made aware of ERP charges

The installation of the new on-board unit (OBU) under the next-generation ERP system is free of charge if completed within the two-month period stated in the LTA notification, Khor said, answering a parliamentary question from PAP MP Yip Hon Weng, who inquired about the comparative cost of the OBU.

Khor added that the OBU will also come with a five-year warranty, and all new vehicles purchased starting from the first quarter of next year will be fitted with the new OBU.

The cost of the new OBU is being finalised and will be announced in due course.

When asked how motorists will be made aware of ERP charges with the OBU under ERP 1.0, Khor said that there will be no change in how motorists will be charged.

Charging will continue to be carried out by gantries when the transition to ERP 2.0 is completed and implemented.

OBU will alert when a vehicle approaches an ERP charging location and indicate the relevant charges.

Meanwhile, OBU will be aligned with the current car park payment options, with Khor pointing out that the OBU is designed to work with existing systems.

For motorists who chose not to install OBU, information on ERP charge locations and ERP rates will be announced and made available publicly on the One Motoring website, which is similar to the current practice.

Strict safeguards to govern data

Khor assured that strict safeguards are in place to govern the collection, usage and storage of data.

Answering a question from Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) He Ting Ru on data privacy, Khor reiterated LTA's explanation that it will only use anonymised or aggregated data for traffic management and transport planning purposes.

LTA will only use specific vehicles' data for payment charges and enforcement, such as against non-payment of ERP charges.

Khor affirmed that LTA adheres to government-wide standards for data security, including strict guidelines on data sharing with other government agencies.

Robust safeguards are also in place to prevent unauthorised access to data, and there will be criminal penalties for unauthorised disclosures and improper use of information.

Data storage in OBU cannot be directly assessed by motorists or external mobile applications, Khor emphasised, adding that the OBU is designed to be tamper-proof and equipped with a high level of security and encryption.

OBU cannot be wholly replaced with smartphone

On Yip's question about whether the OBU can be wholly replaced with a smartphone, Khor shared that there are functions that a smartphone is unable to replace.

For example, smartphone location data can vary across devices, increasing the risk of erroneous charging.

The OBU will help to ensure reliability and performance and reduce significant downstream operational challenges, such as disputes regarding charging inaccuracies.

The OBU has also been designed with robust security measures and tested extensively to ensure it can handle real-time charging transactions and retain data securely.

However, LTA is currently developing a mobile interface to allow motorists to opt out of installing the accompanying touch screen of the OBU and use smartphones for information display.

