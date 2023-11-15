S$1 deals & up to 80% off on pre-loved items at Waterloo Street thrift shop year-end bazaar

The bazaar will take place at New2U thrift shop on the following dates:

Nov. 17 to 18, from 11am to 9pm

Nov. 19 from 11am to 4pm

This year, the bazaar unveils a larger designer collection with pre-loved items of up to 80 per cent discounts.

The thrift shop sells secondhand items including clothes, accessories, household items, ornaments, and books.

New2U thrift shop operates under the Singapore Council of Women's Organisation (SCWO), so every dollar spent at the bazaar will support women in need, including victims of domestic violence, and those requiring marital and child support.

You can find New2U thrift shop at 96 Waterloo Street.

The shop's regular hours are from 10:30am to 2:30pm on Mondays to Fridays. On the last Sunday of the month, it opens from 11am to 2pm.

SCWO is dedicated to assist women and child survivors of domestic abuse, striving to support their efforts to achieve gender equality.

Established since 1980, SCWO serves as Singapore's coordinating body of over 60 women's organisations, and has empowered over 600,000 women.