Back

Vivian Balakrishnan holds telephone call with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, discuss upcoming 19th JCBC

They also discussed the gradual return of flight connectivity to pre-pandemic levels.

Tan Min-Wei | November 23, 2023, 02:40 PM

Events

TelegramWhatsapp

On Nov. 22, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan had a telephone call with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi where they discussed the upcoming 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Corporation, due later in 2023.

Long standing and substantive

Vivian and Wang reaffirmed the long standing and substantive relationship between Singapore and China.

The relationship was upgraded to an "All Round High Quality Future Orientated Partnership" in April 2023 when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made an official visit to China.

They welcomed the steady improvement in flight connectivity between Singapore and China, and looked forward to strengthening people to people exchanges.

This has been a long-standing bilateral goal since the end of the pandemic, with flights being only at around 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in April 2023 but rising to around 70 per cent by September 2023, according to The Straits Times.

This number is likely to increase as SIA and Scoot resume certain routes to Chinese cities in the upcoming months.

JCBC

Vivian and Wang also looked forward to a fruitful 19th Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), to be held in China later this year.

The JCBC is Singapore and China’s “apex bilateral platform for cooperation”.

The 18th edition of the JCBC, held in Singapore in 2022, was the first in-person edition since 2022 and was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and China's previous vice premier Han Zheng.

It saw a “bumper crop” of 19 memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries.

The 19th JCBC will be the first to be co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and China's executive Vice Premiere Ding Xuexiang.

Improved Tenor

Vivian and Wang also exchange views on regional and international issues, as well as the issues in the Middle East.

Vivian, welcomed the improved tenor of U.S.-China relations following the meeting between United States President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping.

The meeting took place around the Nov. 15 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting, the first time the pair had met in a year, in what was a relatively cordial meeting despite ongoing challenges in the bilateral relationship.

There were only a handful of concrete agreements during the talks, such as the resumption of high level military level communications and restrictions on fentanyl exports.

But the two sides also agreed to improve communications on topics such as climate action and artificial intelligence.

Related stories

Top image via Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook

Ayam Penyet Ria at Rivervale Mall in Sengkang suspended 2 weeks for infestation on premises

It is closed from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4.

November 23, 2023, 02:40 PM

New marine-themed children's section at Central Public Library when it reopens on Jan. 12, 2024

Sea-riously.

November 23, 2023, 02:27 PM

Lucid cafe at Jalan Besar closing after 3 years due to 'untenable operating costs'

nOoooooOoOoooOO.

November 23, 2023, 12:22 PM

Roof of SBS Transit bus peeled off after hitting tree in Bishan

A 55-year-old male passenger was conveyed to the hospital.

November 23, 2023, 12:10 PM

Some 40 cyclists take up 2 lanes along Sembawang Road at 5am

A motorist felt that the presence of such a large group of cyclists on the road was dangerous.

November 23, 2023, 12:08 PM

MFA director-general charged for delivering Panadol & luxury watches in diplomatic packages

He allegedly lied that the luxury watches belonged to his father.

November 23, 2023, 11:17 AM

MPs' Q&A on constitutional changes allowing S'pore presidents to hold international roles in private capacities

10 MPs spoke on the matter and DPM Lawrence Wong addressed their concerns.

November 23, 2023, 10:17 AM

Man, 43, allegedly uses sleight of hand to swap S$318,000 diamond ring for replica at MBS

The staff alerted security as the texture of the price tag felt different.

November 23, 2023, 10:05 AM

S'pore private hire driver made S$1,017 over 48 trips after driving for 22 hours to win staycation

Concerns about the safety of such a feat were raised online.

November 23, 2023, 02:26 AM

Car hits mum & daughter at Woodlands Ave 5 junction on Monday, another car hits elderly woman at same junction on Wednesday

2 accidents at the same spot in 3 days.

November 23, 2023, 01:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.