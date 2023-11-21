Upper Boon Keng hawker centre reopens, coffee price up from S$0.70 to S$0.90

Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre reopened on Nov. 21 morning, after it closed for renovations from Sep. 4, according to Shin Min Daily News.

A total of 1,000 S$4 vouchers are expected to be distributed to the public during the centre's opening ceremony on Dec. 17.

These vouchers from the Upper Boon Keng Market and Food Centre vendors' association can be used at the food centre.

'Brighter & more comfortable'

The food centre underwent two-and-a-half months of renovations until Nov. 20.

The chairman of the association told Shin Min that the renovations included repainting, and installing ceiling fans, LED lights, and bird deterrent equipment.

He said the renovations were to make the place brighter and more comfortable for diners.

Kopi-o kosong price to go up from S$0.70 to S$0.90

Shin Min reported that some stalls would not change their menu pricing for the time being.

A chicken rice stall owner told Shin Min that the price of 25kg of rice has gone up by more than S$2.

Yet, he said he would not change the price of his food because his customers might not be able to withstand the price increase.

On the other hand, other stalls decided to raise their food prices to cope with inflation.

For example, one of the drinks stalls planned to increase the price of one cup of kopi-O kosong and teh-O kosong from S$0.70 to S$0.90.

He also intended to raise the price of his other drinks by S$0.10.

He explained that the expenses from buying the raw ingredients, transporting these ingredients, as well as his utility bills have risen by 50 per cent since he opened his business.

He was concerned that his business might not be sustainable if he did not increase the prices of his drinks.

Not enough fans?

Even though the hawker centre has been spruced up, some hawkers said there are not enough ceiling fans throughout the centre to dispel the heat, Shin Min reported.

To address their complaints, their feedback have been passed on to the town council.

A WhatsApp group chat would be created among the hawkers to send their feedback to the association.

Top image from Ramsey Wee/Google Maps.