2 men, 36 & 37, to be charged for alleged molest & assault at Formula 1 S'pore GP 2023

The 36-year-old will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty, and the 37-year-old will be charged with one count of criminal force, one count of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of affray. 

Ruth Chai | November 05, 2023, 07:48 PM

Two men, aged 36 and 37, will be charged in court on Nov. 6, 2023 for an incident which occurred at the 2023 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Grand Prix. 

The 36-year-old will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty, and the 37-year-old will be charged with one count of criminal force, one count of voluntarily causing hurt and one count of affray.

What happened

According to a police news release, police officers were patrolling along Connaught Drive near the Padang Grandstands when they encountered a dispute between two men.

The 36-year-old had allegedly molested a 20-year-old female victim.

Another 37-year-old man, who was known to the 36-year-old man, then allegedly got into a fight with a 25-year-old man and pushed another 24-year-old woman during a scuffle.

If found guilty of outrage of modesty the 36-year-old man could face an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

On the other hand, the offence of criminal force carries an imprisonment term of up to 3 months, or a fine of up to $1,500, or both.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to 3 years, or with fine of up to $5,000, or both.

The offence of affray carries an imprisonment term of up to one year, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

