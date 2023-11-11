Truck driver, 68, arrested for hit-&-run accident which killed father, 39, & son, 9

A 68-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a 39-year-old motorcyclist and a nine-year-old pillion rider in a hit-and-run accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Nov. 11, 2023.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the man was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Shin Min Daily News previously reported that they understand the motorcyclist and pillion are father and son.

The accident occurred along the PIE towards Changi Airport near the Jalan Bahar exit.

The police were alerted to the accident at around 10:10am.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News