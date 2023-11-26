Back

S'pore traffic police issue 159 summonses, arrest 3 in 5-day islandwide blitz against errant road users

The summonses were issued for traffic violations such as speeding, running a red light, and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Fiona Tan | November 26, 2023, 11:54 AM

Singapore's traffic police arrested three individuals and issued 159 summonses after its five-day island-wide enforcement blitz against errant road users from Nov. 13, 2023 to Nov. 17, 2023.

The 159 summonses were issued for traffic violations such as speeding, running a red light, failing to wear a seatbelt, using a mobile communication device while driving, wearing an unapproved helmet and using a helmet fitted with an unapproved type of visor.

Three arrested

According to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release on Nov. 25, 2023, two motorists were arrested for driving without a valid driving licence and/or insurance coverage.

A third motorist was arrested as he was on the police's wanted list.

He was wanted for allegedly failing to attend court for traffic offences such as failing to conform to a red light signal, careless driving without due care and attention, failing to wear a seatbelt, permitting another person to use a vehicle without a valid driving licence and failing to stop after an accident.

SPF said vehicle owners should check that drivers using their vehicles hold valid driving licences via the "Status of Driving Licence" e-service on SPF's website.

The offence of permitting another person to use a vehicle without a valid driving licence carries a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to six years, or both.

Motorists can also check for records of outstanding traffic summonses via the "Status of Outstanding Traffic Offence and Payment of Fines" e-service on SPF's website.

A warrant of arrest may be issued against offenders who ignore their traffic summonses. 

Top image from Singapore Police Force/Facebook

