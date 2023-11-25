Tony Leung to visit S'pore on Dec. 21, 2023

Hong Kong movie star Tony Leung will be coming to Singapore on Dec. 21, 2023 to promote his upcoming movie, "The Goldfinger", according to a joint media release by Shaw Organisation and Resorts World Sentosa.

Leung, 61, stars alongside Andy Lau, 62, in the movie based on the downfall of the Carrian Group, a Hong Kong conglomerate that expanded rapidly in the 1980s before collapsing amidst a major corruption and fraud scandal.

Leung plays the founder of the multi-billion dollar company, while Lau plays an officer in Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), who is investigating him.

Visiting alongside Leung are movie director Felix Chong and executive producer Ronald Wong.

The event will be held at Resorts World Sentosa.

More details will be provided closer to the date.

