7 cats need foster homes after Toa Payoh Sports Centre redevelopment leaves them homeless

The sports centre was closed on Tuesday (Oct. 31) for reconstruction.

Ruth Chai | November 02, 2023, 04:07 PM

With the closure of Toa Payoh Sports Centre, the displacement of Toa Payoh's community cats is a reason for concern amongst the cat lover community in Singapore.

Following it's closure, seven community cats who resided within the stadium were displaced, and are currently in need of fosterers.

Sports Centre home to seven cats

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Xu, a cat lover, said that the cats often roam around the defunct centre.

Photo via Shin Min

The cats were cared for by the sports centre's staff and cleaners. Xu explained that he first started taking care of them five years ago and feeds the cats every night.

After work, he would head down to the park with cat food and clean water to feed the cats.

He and two other cat lovers take care of the seven community cats. They take turns to feed that cats and build temporary homes for them too.

He mentioned that he spends S$400 to S$500 per month to care for the cats, which covers the cost of their food and veterinary care for when they are sick.

No shelter for the cats

In February, he learnt that the sports centre was going to be completely rebuilt.

He began to contact authorities in a bid to find a suitable shelter for the seven cats.

However, the shelter that he contacted was unable to accept the seven cats as it was full.

Xu also said that his hands were full, and he was unable to take care of the cats himself as he lives in a HDB flat.

He hopes to find people willing to take the cats in.

Appeals on Facebook

Several posts have been made on the Facebook group "Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats" appealing for fosterers.

"These senior cats have nowhere to go," wrote Facebook user Calvin Koh in his appeal.

Toa Payoh redevelopment

The new Toa Payoh Integrated Development (TPID) is expected to be completed by 2030.

A new 12-hectare complex will take the place of the old Toa Payoh Sports Centre.

It will comprise a regional sport centre, a polyclinic, a public library and and regional town park.

The sporting facilities proposed for the new regional sport centre include swimming pools, indoor sports halls, sheltered tennis, futsal and netball courts, gymnasium and fitness studios, as well as a football stadium.

Top photo via Facebook

