Timbre+ Eastside closing after Nov. 26, 2023 to 'embark on new chapter & business opportunity'

The venue opened in November 2021.

Fiona Tan | November 17, 2023, 05:00 PM

Attention Easties.

Timbre+ Eastside, located at the Singapore Expo, will be closing for good.

Last day on Nov. 26, 2023

The venue initially announced its impending closure in a Facebook post on Oct. 21, 2023.

The post read:

"After countless unforgettable moments, we've decided to embark on a new chapter and business opportunity. Timbre+ Eastside will end its service in the last week of November."

The post hinted that a new Timbre+ will be launched, but did not provide any further details.

In another Facebook post on Oct. 31, the outlet said its last day will be on Nov. 26.

Most vendors relocating or closing

Today reported on Nov. 10 that the Timbre Group has a slew of projects planned, including a new Timbre+ venue.

As such, the group has decided to redirect resources and not extend Timbre+ Eastside’s lease at the Singapore Expo.

Today reported that most of the vendors at Timbre+ Eastside will not be staying on, even though the Singapore Expo did not share who the next operator will be, or what the venue will become.

Instead, these vendors will be relocating or shutting for good.

One last hurrah

The venue will be hosting a three-week-long series of live musical performances titled "Thank You, Eastside! Encore Party" in the days leading up to its closure.

"This Encore Party is more than just music; it's a heartfelt celebration of the unwavering support our regulars and fellow Eastsiders have shown us," said the team at Timbre+Eastside on Facebook.

Venue opened in 2021

Timbre+ Eastside opened at the Singapore Expo nearly two years ago on Nov. 27, 2021.

Situated outside Hall 5, the venue spans 2,000sqm and houses 21 F&B concepts, live music and entertainment, a kerbside drive-thru, a playground, a cycling pitstop, a studio for exercise classes and food fairs, and several sustainability-focused community initiatives such as a book swop corner.

It was described as a "sustainable food park" that was "designed with sustainability in mind" and powered solely by renewable energy.

Top image from Timbre+ Eastside/Facebook

