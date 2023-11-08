The Fabulous Baker Boy to cease operations at Aliwal Street in December 2023

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected]

Local cafe The Fabulous Baker Boy is shuttering its business soon.

In an Instagram post from Nov. 7, The Fabulous Baker Boy announced that it will cease operations in the third week of December 2023.

"After 3 hard years operating at TFBB@Aliwal, we will be hanging up our hats to call it a day," the post said.

The cafe relocated to Aliwal Street in January 2021 after spending more than 10 years at its original Fort Canning outlet.

Bakes and brunch

It is known for its bakes, including freshly baked cakes and bread.

They also serve mains like pancakes as well as fried chicken and waffles.

Plain pancakes (S$14)

TFBB Fried Chicken and Waffles (S$26)

The Fabulous Baker Boy

28 Aliwal St, #01-01, Singapore 199918

Opening hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 11am to 9:30pm. Saturdays, 9:30am to 9:30pm. Sundays, 9:30am to 6pm. Closed on Mondays.

Top image from The Fabulous Baker Boy.