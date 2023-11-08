Back

The Fabulous Baker Boy to cease operations at Aliwal Street in December 2023

"We will be hanging up our hats to call it a day," said the cafe.

Fasiha Nazren | November 08, 2023, 11:14 AM

Local cafe The Fabulous Baker Boy is shuttering its business soon.

In an Instagram post from Nov. 7, The Fabulous Baker Boy announced that it will cease operations in the third week of December 2023.

Photo from @thefabulousbakerboy on Instagram.

"After 3 hard years operating at TFBB@Aliwal, we will be hanging up our hats to call it a day," the post said.

The cafe relocated to Aliwal Street in January 2021 after spending more than 10 years at its original Fort Canning outlet.

Bakes and brunch

It is known for its bakes, including freshly baked cakes and bread.

Photo courtesy of The Fabulous Baker Boy.

Photo courtesy of The Fabulous Baker Boy.

They also serve mains like pancakes as well as fried chicken and waffles.

Plain pancakes (S$14)

Photo from The Fabulous Baker Boy's website.

TFBB Fried Chicken and Waffles (S$26)

Photo from The Fabulous Baker Boy's website.

The Fabulous Baker Boy

28 Aliwal St, #01-01, Singapore 199918

Opening hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 11am to 9:30pm. Saturdays, 9:30am to 9:30pm. Sundays, 9:30am to 6pm. Closed on Mondays.

Top image from The Fabulous Baker Boy.

