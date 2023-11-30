'The world we knew is gradually unravelling': President Tharman urges resilience in optimism in New York

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam spoke on Nov. 28 at the Columbia University World Leaders forum in New York, U.S, his first international event since assuming the Presidency.

Tharman is currently in New York for a five-day working visit, where he will meet the United Nations (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres, as well as several financial sector leaders.

The world unravels

In his speech, Tharman said that the world as we knew it was "gradually unravelling" with "no end in sight".

To rectify this, the world would first have to recognise where it was going wrong in order, to be able to rebuild and provide new bases for optimism.

Tharman said it was important to look deeper, to look at the powerful, destabilising, but slow moving undercurrents in the world, whether they be geopolitical, ecological, or domestic undercurrents within societies.

Globally, we are seeing the ebbing of a rules-based order, and it showed up in more intense, frequent, and longer conflicts throughout the world. Ignoring these undercurrents would lead to the world simply waiting for new crises to occur.

There was also a loss of faith in multilateralism, particularly on the part of the developing world.

And in both the developing world and mature democracies, societies are more polarised than ever, pulling peoples apart.

Environmental threats

Tharman listed three existential threats facing the world: global warming, the loss of biodiversity, and the looming global water crisis.

All would lead to extremities on a scale that the world had not seen before.

The world’s central task is now to build resilience in optimism in this time of uncertainty, in order to address and roll back these undercurrents.

“There are no perfect solutions, but there are bold actions which are still within our reach, to prevent us crossing these tipping points, and to roll back the forces that have led us into a radically uncertain world.”

The U.S.-China relationship

Geopolitically, the U.S.-China relationship is central and will determine whether the world will spiral down or stabilise.

The world is no longer unipolar, but not yet truly multipolar, and would take some time to get there.

Stability in the U.S.- China relationship is required, and the recent meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping hinted at a thaw, or at the very least a pause, in a worsening relationship.

However, the central points of contention between the two still remained, particularly technological and economic competition.

A new accommodation between the two would need to be found, and there must be some new basis for strategic trust even as they compete.

Environmental thinking

Tharman also said that consensus on the environment had changed over the years.

Initially, it was believed that there was a trade off between sustainability and growth, but now believed it was possible to keep the economy growing, but would require higher levels of investment over a long period of time.

"But we now know that there is no real trade-off, if we invest in new technologies, and invest in new models of growth," Tharman said.

What was important was moving to the mindset of investing in solutions that would allow the world to have sustainable growth, something for which there was no lack of resources in the global financial system.

But it would require mobilising required organisation, reforming multilateralism, and a new approach to risk-taking with an equitable sharing of risk and rewards between all stakeholders.

Domestic undercurrents

Tharman said that globally, “the core problem was really in domestic social and political dynamics”.

He pushed back against the idea that multiculturalism had failed, saying that too many societies had instead “utterly failed” at integration.

Multiculturalism now is like a quilt with failing stitches, being pulled apart. Instead, it had to weave the different threads within society together, so that our lives are “interwoven with each other.

Finally, he said that both multilateralism and democracy had to reorient how they function, to rebuild optimism and resilience.

Multilateralism was never ideal, nor constructed to be strong, and yet demands on it were stronger than ever.

“We have to build coalitions of the willing to address the most urgent challenges of the global commons, and to preserve rules of the game in global competition. And keep the coalitions open to new members.”

Democratic orientation

Finally, he called upon the democracies of the world to re-orientate themselves for their politics to be less short-term, and less insular, so that the practice of democracy was less divisive.

Societies had to invest in the global commons, in long term solutions, and find ways for democracy to bridge differences, rather than pile up burdens for the decades to come or widen differences.

Democracies, Tharman said, had to remember that they were in a world where they could be easily pulled apart, both within their own societies and internationally.

Top image via Columbia SIPA/YouTube