Temasek Trust becomes founding partner of Prince William's The Earthshot Prize

Both organisations aim to spotlight the region in the fight against climate change, simultaneously "unlocking global learnings and insights to identify, scale, and celebrate innovative solutions and eco-innovators.

Ruth Chai | November 05, 2023, 03:35 PM

Temasek Trust has announced the expansion of its long-term partnership with The Earthshot Prize by becoming a founding partner on Nov. 5, 2023.

Through the partnership, Temasek Trust said that it will  provide expertise to The Earthshot Prize and help it scale innovative solutions aimed at restoring the planet by drawing on the former's networks.

"By creating convening opportunities across Asia, and partnering around key initiatives such as Co-Axis, a digital impact marketplace by Temasek Trust, the two organisations will aim to connect eco-innovators with funders equally committed to driving impact," a joint press release announced.

CEO of Temasek Trust Desmond Kuek elaborated on the role the region could play in the world's fight against climate change.

"Asia has many ground-breaking, high-impact innovations which need to be showcased and scaled globally to accelerate positive change," he said.

He reaffirmed Temasek Trust's commitment to innovating climate solutions.

"Our multi-year collaboration with The Earthshot Prize is rooted in a shared bias for action and ambition in catalysing innovative solutions at scale to repair our planet," he said, adding that they look forward to sharing ideas with the prize's other partners to spotlight and scale regional solutions for a more sustainable future.

CEO of The Earthshot Prize Hannah Jones said that the partnership "underscored the prize's determination to expand the impact of our work in Asia, spotlight and elevate the incredible climate innovations across the region, and cement the Prize’s legacy in Singapore and beyond. "

The Earthshot Prize

The Earthshot Prize is a prestigious environmental prize founded by Prince William in 2020.

It aims to discover, celebrate, accelerate, and scale solutions that aim to position the world onto a path towards a stable climate where communities, oceans and biodiversity thrive in harmony by 2030.

The five 'Earthshots' are: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be held on Nov. 7, with Prince William in attendance.

Pop bands such as OneRepublic and Bastille will also make special guest appearances and perform at the ceremony.

Top photos via Temasek Trust and The Earthshot Prize

