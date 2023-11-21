Married male ex-teacher in S'pore, 40, molested 13 secondary school boys, jailed 3 years 6 months

A former secondary school teacher was sentenced to three years and six months' jail for molesting 13 male students from a co-curricular activity (CCA) group he coached.

The 40-year-old married man had touched his students' private parts and engaged in lewd conversations with them from 2015 to 2018, according to The Straits Times and CNA.

The man pleaded guilty a second time on Nov. 20 to six charges involving five boys aged between 13 and 25 years old at the time.

A total of 23 charges, including those linked to the other eight boys, were taken into consideration during sentencing.

His initial guilty plea in October 2022 was rejected for reasons not disclosed in court on Nov. 20.

The ex-English and literature teacher, whose identity cannot be revealed due to a gag order, was also fined S$2,500 and sentenced to eight strokes of the cane.

ST reported that his wife observed the proceedings from a district court's gallery.

Molested boy in chalet

In late 2015, the ex-teacher invited a then-13-year-old boy to the yearly CCA chalet gathering.

The teenager dozed off on a sofa in the living room while his friends were playing card games, reported CNA.

He was awakened sometime later by the man molesting him, and discovered himself lying on a bed.

The boy, who was afraid and unsure how to react, feigned sleep.

He waited for about 30 minutes for his teacher to fall asleep before leaving.

Between 2016 and 2017, the offender asked this same student for a kiss on the lips in the school lab.

The reluctant boy agreed to do so after feeling pressured by his teacher.

The deputy public prosecutor said the teen felt disgusted and extremely uncomfortable, but kept mum as he did not know how to respond.

The boy later called the helpline of the sexual assault care centre under Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) and revealed that he had been molested by the man, ST reported.

However, when a case manager tried to contact the boy after, he did not respond because he was afraid.

Targeted other boys in CCA room

Most of the man's offences took place in the CCA clubroom, called "the lab", where the boys conducted their activities.

The man ensured that the room's blinds were always shut and told his students, "Whatever happens in the lab stays in the lab," ST reported.

The former teacher would invite his students up to his desk or go over to where they were working to molest them.

"The accused created an environment where inappropriate touching by him was normalised on the pretext of him acting affectionately in a brotherly or playful manner," Lee stated.

From 2017 to 2018, the other four students were molested in this room, according to ST.

One of the incidents in 2017 involved the man taking advantage of a 14-year-old boy in the room.

While having a discussion over CCA matters, the offender noted the hairy nature of the student's leg, and asked if another part of him was in a similar state as well.

When the boy stayed silent, the teacher then offered to show the boy his own hair.

The teen declined, but the man removed one of his hairs and held it near the boy's face.

Offences were exposed in October 2018

The man's offences were eventually exposed in October 2018 when a CCA member informed his mother that he had seen the teacher touching and kissing some schoolmates, which prompted the woman to make a police report.

The man left the teaching service in November 2018, the Ministry of Education (MOE) told ST.

His attorney, Riko Isaac, pleaded for his client to be given two years and 11 months’ jail with eight strokes of the cane, ST reported.

He told the court that the man is very regretful and had displayed a severe lapse of personal judgment while he was committing the offences.

Top image via Unsplash