Bedok youth festival to give away Taylor Swift concert ticket in Nov. 4 lucky draw

All the best.

Brenda Khoo | November 03, 2023, 04:43 PM

...Ready for it?

One lucky Swiftie will get a free ticket to Taylor Swift's upcoming "The Eras Tour" concert in Singapore.

The winner will be selected through a lucky draw at the inaugural Heartware-East Coast Youth Festival.

It will take place on Nov. 4 at the open field near 131 Bedok North Avenue 3.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heartware Network (@heartwaresg)

How to be 'The Lucky One'

The American singer-songwriter will be performing six shows in Singapore between Mar. 2 and 9 next year as part of her "The Eras Tour" global concert series.

While the festival did not mention Taylor Swift explicitly, it gave hints that the lucky draw winner will get to attend a concert whose artist is behind "unforgettable chart-toppers like 'You Belong With Me', 'Enchanted' and 'Anti-Hero'".

Photo from heartwaresg / IG.

The lucky draw is open to people aged between 13 and 35 years old.

Here's how you can secure your spot for the concert at the inaugural festival in Bedok:

  1. Register for the festival via this form before Nov. 4 to redeem a bingo card.

  2. Complete the bingo card at the festival, and you'll be in the running to get the ticket during the lucky draw.

While the festival organisers initially advertised the prize as "a seat (at the concert) with Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How", it was later clarified with Today that Tan would not be attending the concert, and the winner would attend it alone.

The winner will still get a chance to chat with him before the concert, however.

Not a Swiftie? The festival will also feature performances, job fairs, food and games.

Where to get T-Swift tickets

After the Great Ticketing War, which made casualties of many a hapless fan, the pop star's tickets have become quite the hot commodity.

Earlier in July this year, ETG Economics tuition centre in Singapore announced that it would give away a pair of the tickets to students who topped their economics test.

Scalpers have been reselling Swift's concert tickets on Carousell at astronomical prices, some even reaching up to S$3,000.

Ticket scams have also been reported.

For instance, The Straits Times reported that 54 fans fell prey to ticket scams and lost more than S$45,000 in less than a week.

One Mothership reader also wrote to us about her unfortunate experience of being scammed while trying to get her hands on an elusive ticket.

Top image from Taylor Swift/Facebook.

