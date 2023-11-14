Back

Taxi driver, 70, jailed for losing control of taxi & killing man, 51, at Paya Lebar Square taxi stand

He dozed off while waiting for a customer and lost control of the taxi after he woke up to move it forward.

Brenda Khoo | November 14, 2023, 10:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 70-year-old taxi driver was jailed for four weeks and banned from driving for eight years for accidentally killing a 51-year-old man with his taxi at Paya Lebar Square's taxi stand.

Dozed off while queueing for customer

According to CNAthe accident occurred on Oct. 4, 2021.

Tan Yu Seng dozed off while queueing for a customer and woke up to honks from other taxis behind him, wanting him to fill the gap in front.

He then lost control of his taxi when he pressed the accelerator.

The taxi rammed into three parked motorcycles and collided with the victim, who was standing in between the motorcycles.

The victim was flung onto the taxi's bonnet before landing on the ground.

He suffered severe injuries and died in hospital 15 days later, on Oct. 19, of multiple organ failure caused by injuries typically associated with a motor vehicle collision.

'Rather unusual' accident: Defence lawyer

Tan pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention, resulting in a collision that caused death.

According to CNA, Tan's lawyer said his client had 30 years of experience as a taxi driver.

The lawyer called the accident "rather unusual" because it did not happen along the road.

He claimed that the victim would not have died "in the ordinary course of events" if not for his underlying liver cirrhosis.

The lawyer also said that Tan had stopped driving a taxi and pleaded for the judge to take into account Tan's various health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and skin cancer.

He asked for a fine or "minimum jail sentence".

However, the prosecution said their asking sentence of a month to three months in jail was already lower than usual, considering the "unusual" circumstances.

Tan could have been jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The stipulated disqualification period for the offence is eight years unless otherwise ordered by the court.

Top image from Google Maps.

Jurong East residents complain about ‘massage parlours’ proliferating in neighbourhood

Residents claim they offer "special services".

November 14, 2023, 08:05 PM

S'pore woman looking for Good Samaritan seen on CCTV returning wallet to her doorstep

She hopes to thank him personally.

November 14, 2023, 07:16 PM

New Disney+ subscription plans cost S$12.98 & S$15.98 per month, up from original S$11.98

Ouch.

November 14, 2023, 06:56 PM

Job hop? No, thanks: How a chemist is still having an adventure at CPF after joining as fresh grad 13 years ago

She took the plunge and has not looked back since.

November 14, 2023, 06:55 PM

Nepal latest country to ban TikTok, app 'disturbed social cohesion'

The move comes days after the country issued a set of 19 guidelines on what not-to-do on social media.

November 14, 2023, 06:38 PM

Pioneer accident: Man, 43, dies after being pinned under lorry that flipped on its side

RIP.

November 14, 2023, 06:03 PM

S’pore man, 30, dresses up as Santa Claus to give out chocolates in office because X’mas makes him Santa-mental

Merry Christmas.

November 14, 2023, 06:00 PM

Fierce fighting in Myanmar sees Shan State armies make significant gains against junta

China has called for stability and reconciliation, but reports indicate it has grown frustrated with Myanmar's approach to cross-border crime.

November 14, 2023, 04:53 PM

RSAF F-16 jet makes emergency landing at Changi Airport

The aircraft had a deflated tire upon landing.

November 14, 2023, 04:47 PM

S'pore multi-storey car park car wash bay new machine costs S$3 for 3 mins, used to be S$1

4 additional functions though.

November 14, 2023, 04:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.