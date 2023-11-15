Veteran S'pore actor Tang Hu dies aged 85

Veteran Singapore actor, Tang Hu died on Nov. 15.

This was after he was admitted into hospital on Nov. 9 with an inflammation of the toe and fever, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He was 85 years old.

Besides being a host of food shows, he was last seen in a series on the small screen when he appeared in 2008's, "Folks Jump Over The Wall", starring Kym Ng and Bryan Wong.

The retired actor was a familiar face on Mediacorp's Channel 8 following "Son of Pulau Tekong" in 1985, "Men Of Valour" in 1986, and "Painted Faces" in 1987.

In his latter years, he suffered from diabetes and had to amputate a little toe on his right foot after a blood clot developed in 2020.

His condition worsened a year later and his right leg had to be amputated below the knee in 2021.

He told Lianhe Wanbao after the operation that he was depressed as he lost his leg.

He said he wanted to throw himself off the hospital building when first learned that he would need to undergo an amputation.

He added that it was only the thought of his loved ones that prevented him from taking his own life.

Tang was fitted with a prosthetic leg after undergoing physiotherapy.

He had been resting at home after the operation.

Tang is survived by two children and four grandchildren.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & YouTube