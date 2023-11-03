4am assault in Tampines: 2 men, aged 24 & 26, arrested within 9 hours, man, 31, sent to hospital

The police have arrested two men, aged 24 and 26, for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention.

The police received a call for assistance along Tampines Avenue 9 on Nov. 1 at about 4:23am after a 31-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by two men.

The victim was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from CCTV and police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the suspects and arrested them within nine hours.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were known to each other.

The 26-year-old man was also believed to be involved in a separate case of theft.

The two men were charged in court on Nov. 2 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention.

The offence carries a jail term that may extend to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

The police said they take a serious view of violent offences committed in public.

Those who endanger the public’s sense of safety and security will be dealt with firmly, they added.

