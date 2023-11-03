Back

4am assault in Tampines: 2 men, aged 24 & 26, arrested within 9 hours, man, 31, sent to hospital

The offence carries a jail term that may extend to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 03, 2023, 03:53 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The police have arrested two men, aged 24 and 26, for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention.

The police received a call for assistance along Tampines Avenue 9 on Nov. 1 at about 4:23am after a 31-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by two men.

The victim was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from CCTV and police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the suspects and arrested them within nine hours.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were known to each other.

The 26-year-old man was also believed to be involved in a separate case of theft.

The two men were charged in court on Nov. 2 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt with common intention.

The offence carries a jail term that may extend to 10 years, and a fine or caning.

The police said they take a serious view of violent offences committed in public.

Those who endanger the public’s sense of safety and security will be dealt with firmly, they added.

Top photos via Google Maps

7 men & 3 women, aged 20-32, arrested for stealing more than 90 pieces of clothing worth S$6,800 from Orchard & HarbourFront

They may be jailed up to 7 years and fined.

November 03, 2023, 03:46 PM

Jewel in the west: Why S’poreans should consider staying in this new condominium in Jurong East

Dream home.

November 03, 2023, 03:39 PM

Fire breaks out at 63 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh likely due to PMA charging, 2 people conveyed to hospital

Two persons from the affected unit were conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

November 03, 2023, 03:38 PM

7 in 10 S'poreans considering pre-loved textbooks to cut expenses, public urged to donate till Nov. 30, 2023

You can drop yours off at any FairPrice outlet islandwide.

November 03, 2023, 03:03 PM

Fundraising efforts for Gaza crisis extended to Nov. 17, S'pore NGO raised over S$4.6 million so far

You can still donate.

November 03, 2023, 01:52 PM

3 Chinese men steal over S$1,479 from donation boxes in S'pore temples, churches using 'fishing' method from Douyin

They were each sentenced to seven months in jail.

November 03, 2023, 01:41 PM

Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty, could face decades in jail

From 'Crypto King' to convicted fraudster.

November 03, 2023, 01:30 PM

MOM sends advisory on 'Israel-Hamas conflict' to foreigners working & living in S'pore

The notice was sent directly to users of the SGWorkPass App, as well as posted on Facebook and Telegram.

November 03, 2023, 01:16 PM

Cathay Pacific apologises to owner whose cat went missing at Changi for 5 days after travel crate broke

Plans have been made to reunite the cat and her owner.

November 03, 2023, 12:33 PM

New HDB flats to be built on Pearl's Hill, first ones in Chinatown in over 40 years

6,000 new homes will be progressively developed on the hill in the next decade.

November 03, 2023, 12:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.