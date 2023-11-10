Community cats turn up dead in Jurong West, pack of stray dogs alleged culprits

Some residents in Jurong West were left unsettled following a series of cases involving dead cats in the neighbourhood.

Over the past several months, reports of cats showing up dead there have surfaced on the Facebook group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats, with grieving cat lovers attributing the deaths to stray dogs in the area.

Dead cats

Facebook posts dating from May to October 2023 showed pictures of cats lying deceased around Jurong West and Pioneer.

The bodies of the cats often bore matted fur and signs of being roughed up.

The posters often flagged the presence of stray dogs in the vicinity, and commenters were quick to join in to condemn the canines for the cats' deaths.

Group members called for authorities to capture and re-home the wild dogs in order to stop the slew of feline killings.

In a recent case announced on Facebook on Sep. 27, a cat feeder in the community bemoaned the attacks of the dogs around Jurong West Avenue 3.

The post said nearby residents had heard loud noises believed to have been made by animals in the dead of night.

It was later discovered that four stray dogs had fought and killed a "big sized brown [community] cat".

"I am worried that the stray dogs are gonna go further inward into the blocks as there are many community cats that live here who are well beloved and taken care of by the community," the Facebook user fretted.

"Please be on the look of any stray dogs and be aware of any distressing cat noise and dogs barking or any sign of a stray dog, but [also] be careful [for] yourself."

Stray dogs

The community cats have been living in danger since as far back as 2018, a Jurong West resident told Mothership.

The resident, who lives on the second floor of an apartment block near Jurong West Street 64, said she recently heard "incessant barking" outside her window, which preceded the discovery of a dead cat there.

She said she was unable to get evidence of the attack as by the time she rushed downstairs, the dogs had ran away.

However, she mentioned that other people had also seen the same four dogs sticking together and wandering around.

She provided a video of the alleged dogs which was said to have been posted on Facebook on May. 28.

The resident added that she "[does] not have any information as of yet" about how the dogs act upon encountering humans, although she has heard of wary joggers and food delivery riders dodging the dogs.

Authorities contacted

The Jurong West resident implored the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) to act as swiftly as they had when dealing with previous cases of stray dogs in other parts of Singapore.

She shared that she had written in to the West Coast Town Council (WCTC).

While the town council replied that they were aware of it, "there are no actions being taken," she claimed.

The resident also flagged the issue to Member of Parliament (MP) for the West Coast Group Representation Constituency, Desmond Lee, on Nov. 6.

"Apart from the automated reply which I received a few seconds after emailing the MP, I have yet to get any updates," she told Mothership.

The email reply informed the resident that the matter was being looked into, as well as provided details on the meet-the-people session held in the resident's ward, if the resident chose to attend it.

Mothership has reached out to WCTC and AVS for comment.

Top images via Orange Rai/Facebook