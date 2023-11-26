S'pore Silat Federation CEO arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Singapore Silat Federation (SSF), Sheik Alau'ddin, was arrested for suspected criminal breach of trust on Thursday, Nov. 23, both CNA and The Straits Times (ST) reported.

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for the police said they are unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.

SSF: Assisting CAD with investigations into "financial irregularities"

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for the SSF said that Sheik is assisting the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) with investigations, following a police report filed by the organisation in February 2023 regarding "financial irregularities".

At that time, the SSF said it had suspended its finance director and made a police report against the director, after it was "made aware" of irregularities pertaining to the salary payments to some of the coaches.

Checks were conducted when SportSG said that it had received feedback alleging irregularities in the SSF's financial practices, and uncovered information that was "cause for serious concern".

Following the suspension of its financial director, SSF shared that it will fully cooperate with authorities in their investigations, review its internal processes and "strengthen the system".

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for SportSG said it is aware of the ongoing investigation by CAD into the financial irregularities at the SSF involving the CEO.

SportSG also said that it is working with the federation to "safeguard against" additional financial risks and to ensure that Team Singapore's silat athletes will continue to receive support.

The SSF spokesperson added, "We are unable to disclose further details as investigations are ongoing. Where necessary, the Singapore Silat Federation will cooperate with the CAD throughout its investigations."

Who is Sheik Alau'ddin?

Sheik was crowned world silat champion in 1990 and 1994.

He was appointed as the national silat coach in 1999, and won the Coach of the Year award for 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2019.

He is also a four-time SEA Games gold medallist, and received the Public Service medal in 2000.

Mothership has reached out to both SSF and SportSG for more information on the matter.

Top photo via Dr Sheik Alau'ddin Yacoob Marican, PBM/ Facebook