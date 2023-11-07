Back

S'pore Sports School student death: Expert panel, school & MCCY to review school's safety protocols

The review will work on improving the school's existing safety protocols and policies.

Kerr Puay Hian | November 07, 2023, 07:52 AM

An expert panel is being formed to assist the Singapore Sports School (SSP) with a thorough review of the school’s safety policies and protocols, the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong disclosed on Nov. 6, 2023.

This was revealed in a written parliamentary reply to Nominated Member of Parliament Razwana Begum Abdul Rahim’s question on whether the school’s policies and procedures will be reviewed to protect the safety and well-being of students.

Pranav Madhaik, 14, who was part of the badminton academy at the SSP, passed away on Oct. 11, 2023, after participating in a fitness time trial at the school on Oct. 5.

Following investigations into the incident, SSP dismissed Pranav’s badminton coach on Oct. 14 for failing to comply with the school’s safety protocol by not accounting for all student-athletes and checking on their well-being before dismissing them from training.

Schools has policies and procedures already in place

Tong said the safety and well-being of student-athletes in the SSP are “paramount matters” for the school, and the school has comprehensive policies and procedures in place, developed based on the MOE School Safety Handbook.

Tong added that the school had just undergone an external safety validation in February 2023.

Other than that, the school collects feedback from student-athletes and parents annually and also has a whistle-blowing policy for staff and members of the public to report wrongful practices or safety breaches.

Tong said the school provides relevant training to their staff to ensure student safety, such as training them in CPR, use of the automated external defibrillator (AED) and psychological first aid.

Students-athletes and staff also undergo annual refresher training on emergency preparedness and briefing on sports safety.

Sports staff review the risk assessment in their area of work every year, and coaches brief student-athletes on safety precautions before starting any new activity.

Review to identify areas for further improvement

Despite having many measures already in place, Tong said the school will, with the assistance of an expert panel, work together with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth on a thorough review of the school’s safety policies and protocols to identify areas for further improvement.

The review will seek to further strengthen the school’s safety policies and protocols, including pre-admission screening, communication, implementation and supervision of safety protocols and any other areas recommended by the panel.

The school aims to complete the review by the end of the year but will also progressively

implement any improvements when ready.

