S'porean showcases long queues at Tokyo Disney, others say it's normal

Visiting one of the most popular theme parks in the world? Be prepared for queues.

One Singaporean who recently went to Tokyo Disneyland on Nov. 21 shared a photo of a really long queue at the park's entrance on Facebook group "Singaporeans Traveling to Japan (Planning & Discussion)".

Spent more than 14 hours in Disneyland

The woman added in the caption that the photo was taken early in the morning at 7:19am, more than an hour before the park opened at 8:30am that day.

She also listed the rides and attractions she visited:

Pirates of the Caribbean

Haunted Mansion

Peter Pan

It’s a small world

Beauty and the Beast

Star Wars 3D

Pooh Hunny Pot

Baymax the happy ride

She noted that some of the rides had an exceptionally long waiting time, such as the Baymax ride which was an 80-minute wait, and the Beauty and the Beast ride which was 120 minutes.

She left the park at 9:40pm, after spending more than 14 hours there.

Another long queue spotted by Singaporean

A commenter also shared their experience going to Tokyo Disneyland in the comments section, attaching a photo of the queue they saw at 8:05am on Nov. 14.

They suggested buying the priority passes and the park's 40th anniversary passes to beat the queues for the rides inside.

Long queues are normal: Commenters

While a couple of comments expressed dismay at the long queue, others pointed out that long queues were normal at Tokyo Disney Resort.

One commenter was dejected after seeing the queue, lamenting that they wanted to give up their tickets.

Many others have pointed out that Tokyo Disneyland or DisneySea tends to be crowded throughout the year, regardless of the time of the year.

Despite that, one commenter encouraged others to just enjoy the experience.

Top photos from Esther Chew/Facebook and Mothership